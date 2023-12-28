Scientists devise ‘new and easier’ way to identify habitable exoplanets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Scientists devise ‘new and easier’ way to identify habitable exoplanets

By Press Association
Scientists have discovered a new way to identify liquid water on exoplanets (Franco Tognarini/Alamy/PA)
Scientists have discovered a new way to identify liquid water on exoplanets (Franco Tognarini/Alamy/PA)

Scientists say they have found a new and easier way to identify liquid water – and potentially life – on other planets.

The process involves measuring the amount of carbon dioxide in a planet’s atmosphere and comparing those measurements with that taken from neighbouring worlds.

The researchers said that if a planet has a reduced amount of CO2 in its atmosphere compared with its neighbours, it suggests there is liquid water on its surface.

The theory is that the CO2 in the planet’s atmosphere is being dissolved into an ocean – just like Earth – or absorbed by a planetary-scale biomass, the team said.

The researchers said that until now there had been no practical method for detecting the presence of liquid water.

The closest scientists had come to identifying liquid on a planet’s surface was to use its glint – how star light reflects off water – which can be too weak for current observatories to detect.

The researchers said they have devised what they call a new “habitability signature” which can determine whether a planet is capable of hosting and retaining liquid water on its surface.

Amaury Triaud, professor of exoplanetology at the University of Birmingham, said: “It is fairly easy to measure the amount of carbon dioxide in a planet’s atmosphere.

“This is because CO2 is a strong absorber in the infrared, the same property causing the current rise in global temperatures here on Earth.

“By comparing the amount of CO2 in different planets’ atmospheres, we can use this new habitability signature to identify those planets with oceans, which make them more likely to be able to support life.”

The team said its habitability signature can also determine markers of life on another planet.

Dr Julien de Wit, assistant professor of planetary sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “Life on Earth accounts for 20% of the total amount of captured CO2, with the rest mainly being absorbed by the oceans.

“On another planet, this number could be much larger.

“One of the tell-tale signs of carbon consumption by biology, is the emission of oxygen.

“Oxygen can transform into ozone, and it turns out ozone has a detectable signature right next to CO2.

“So, observing both carbon dioxide and ozone at once can inform us about habitability, but also about the presence of life on that planet.”

As well as developing a new way to identify habitable planets, the scientists said their research can be used to reveal more insights into environmental tipping points.

Prof Triaud said: “By examining the levels of CO2 in other planets’ atmospheres we can empirically measure habitability and compare it to our theoretical expectations.

“This helps gather context for the climate crisis we face on Earth to find out at which point the levels of carbon make a planet uninhabitable.

“For example, Venus and Earth look incredibly similar, but there is a very high level of carbon in Venus’s atmosphere.

“There may have been a past climatic tipping point that led to Venus becoming uninhabitable.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.