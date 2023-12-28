Paddington rail services suspended after person hit by train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Paddington rail services suspended after person hit by train

By Press Association
Passengers at Paddington station as rail services at the UK’s second busiest station were suspended (James ManningPA)
Rail services at London’s Paddington station were suspended after a person was struck and killed by a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they received a report about the incident near Iver station in Buckinghamshire at around 7.15am on Thursday.

All lines between Paddington and Reading were blocked, causing major disruption to Great Western Railway, Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express services.

Some lines were reopened by 10am but delays and cancellations continued.

Delayed passengers at Paddington
Paddington is the UK’s second busiest railway station.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line near Iver railway station at around 7.15am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended; however, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

GWR said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been struck by a train.

“Some lines have now reopened to allow the movement of trains once again but it will take a while to reintroduce a full service.

“Until that is in place, where we can, we will divert trains to run on other lines around the affected area.

“There may be certain instances of trains being held at stations some distance from the incident.

“This is due to congestion and such action will avoid any trains becoming stranded in open country.”

Disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

GWR said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been struck by a train, leading to all lines being blocked.

“It is necessary to bring all trains in the affected area to an immediate stop.”

London Paddington was closed for engineering work for the previous four days.

It was repeatedly affected by infrastructure faults in the preceding weeks.