Mother accused of killing her four-year-old son sobs in court

By Press Association
Kobi Macharia Dooly was found with knife injuries at his home in Hackney (Family handout/Met Police/PA)
Kobi Macharia Dooly was found with knife injuries at his home in Hackney (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

A mother accused of killing her four-year-old son in a knife attack broke down in tears during her first appearance at the Old Bailey.

Keziah Macharia, 41, was charged with the murder Kobi Macharia Dooly after he was found with multiple cuts in his cot on December 20.

On Thursday, friends and family of the boy attended court for a preliminary hearing with Macharia appearing by video link from Bronzefield prison.

During the hearing, Judge Lynn Tayton set a timetable for the case with a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 21.

A trial before a High Court judge was provisionally scheduled to go on for up to 10 days from next November 4.

Macharia, dressed in a grey sweatshirt, had spoken only to confirm her name and date of birth then sobbed throughout the rest of the hearing as prosecutor Louise Oakley outlined details of the case.

On the evening of December 20, police had been alerted to concerns for Kobi’s welfare by his father, Ben Dooly, who had split up with the defendant about a year before.

Within minutes of the 999 call, officers forced their way into the defendant’s home in Hackney, east London, at 10.59pm.

They found Kobi lying in his cot with a number of sharp force injuries.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died at 16 minutes past midnight on December 21.

Macharia was arrested at the address in Montague Road and charged with murder on December 22.

While a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is believed Kobi died from sharp force injuries, including one to the front of the neck and another to the upper left chest.

At the conclusion of the short hearing, Judge Tayton remanded Macharia into custody.

Previously, Kobi’s father Mr Dooly had released a statement saying: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon. We will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support. Please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”