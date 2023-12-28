Murder probe after man killed as car ploughs into crowd during disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder probe after man killed as car ploughs into crowd during disturbance

By Press Association
South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 46-year-old man died and several other people were injured when a car hit a crowd during violence in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
A quiet cul-de-sac has been sealed off after a 46-year-old man died and several other people were injured when a car hit a crowd during a disturbance.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder continues to be held by detectives investigating the incident in College Close in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said.

They are also questioning a 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police cordon near College Close in Burngreave, where a 46-year-old man died (Dave Higgens/PA)

On Thursday, police continued to guard an extensive cordon around the close, which is a small cul-de-sac of modern houses, a short distance from the city’s Northern General Hospital and about a mile-and-a-half from the city centre.

Officers said emergency services were called to the area “following reports of violence and disorder” at about 2pm.

As the call was under way, a car collided with a group of people.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition.

On Thursday, large numbers of police were patrolling the neighbouring streets and crime scene investigators were seen entering College Close to continue the inquiries.

People living in neighbouring streets said they were shocked by the incident but did not know what had happened.

They said a large number of police vehicles converged on the area on Wednesday afternoon and a car was later taken away on a truck.

Police in Scott Road, Sheffield, close to the scene of the incident (Dave Higgens/PA)

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said on Wednesday: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

“We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.