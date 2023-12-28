Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

By Press Association
The waters of the Weise Elster river rise as they pass near Wunschendorf, Germany (dpa via AP)
The waters of the Weise Elster river rise as they pass near Wunschendorf, Germany (dpa via AP)

Parts of northern and central Europe are continuing to grapple with flooding after heavy rain.

This week’s floods have prompted the evacuation of dozens of people in parts of northern and central Germany, but largely dry weather was forecast for Thursday.

However, water levels on some rivers caused concern, and they have continued to rise in parts of Lower Saxony state in the north-west.

Flooded lands
The high water from the German-Polish border river Oder has already partially flooded meadows in front of the dyke in Lebus, Germany (dpa via AP)

The Elbe was nearly 13ft above its normal level in Dresden, German news agency dpa reported.

Downstream, the Pretziener Wehr, a flood barrier built in the 1870s on a branch of the river near Magdeburg and renovated in 2010, was opened for the first time since large-scale floods in 2013.

The aim was to divert about a third of the river’s water into a 13-mile channel that bypasses the town of Schoenebeck and Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt’s state capital.

To the south in Germany’s Thuringia region, several hundred inhabitants of the village of Windehausen who were evacuated earlier this week were cleared to return home after power was restored.

In the neighbouring Netherlands, the Rhine peaked far above normal levels early on Thursday at Lobith village on the German border, but was expected to drop significantly over the next week, authorities said.

Other branches of the Rhine around the low-lying country are expected to peak on Thursday as the high waters move towards the sea.

Germany Europe Flooding
A road in the district of Nienburg-Weser is flooded in Drakenburg (dpa via AP)

Emergency workers in the Dutch town of Deventer, forecast to be the hardest hit, heaped sandbags along the Ijssel River and closed roads to prepare for flooding.

Several flood plains were underwater in the eastern Netherlands as rivers surged in recent days.

In Hungary, the Danube spilled over its banks in Budapest and was expected to peak in the capital on Thursday.

Heavy rain has compounded the effects of melting snow. Any damage to the capital was not immediately clear.

While some smaller rivers in western Hungary have started to recede, water levels on the Danube are predicted to fall slowly, with the peak downstream in southern Hungary coming only on New Year’s Eve on Sunday.