James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in hot water over ‘trespass at Yellowstone’

By Press Association
James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has been charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent trip to Yellowstone National Park in the US (Chris Pizzello/AP)
James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has been charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent trip to Yellowstone National Park in the US.

The Irish actor walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana border, on November 1, according to two federal citations issued on Tuesday.

Brosnan, 70, who played Bond on the big screen four times before Daniel Craig took on the role, is set to make a mandatory appearance on January 23 in the courtroom of the world’s oldest national park.

The 007 star, from Drogheda in County Louth, was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work, the US Attorney’s Office for Wyoming said.

Mammoth Terraces in Yellowstone
Mammoth Terraces in Yellowstone (Alamy/PA)

Mammoth Terraces is a scenic spot of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside.

They are just some of the park’s hundreds of thermal features, which range from spouting geysers to gurgling mud pots, with water at or near boiling point.

Going out-of-bounds in such areas can be dangerous – some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year get badly burned by ignoring warnings not to stray off the trail.

Getting caught can bring legal peril too, with jail time, hefty fines and bans from the park handed down to trespassers regularly.

In addition to his Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s TV series Remington Steele and is known for starring roles in the films Mrs Doubtfire and The Thomas Crown Affair.