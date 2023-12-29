Ministers urged to act to stop babies being admitted to hospital unnecessarily

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to act to stop babies being admitted to hospital unnecessarily

By Press Association
Ministers should urgently roll out an RSV vaccine for infants, leading children’s doctors have said (PA)
Leading children’s doctors have implored the Government to introduce urgently a “game-changer” vaccine which could prevent thousands of babies and pre-schoolers from being admitted to hospital every year and help relieve winter pressure in the NHS.

In June, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised ministers that they should press head with a vaccination programme for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for both babies and older adults.

But the Government is yet to respond to the call.

Leading children’s doctors said it was “too late” for the programme to be rolled out this winter but urged ministers to ensure the programme was in place for next year.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said every year RSV grinds children’s hospital services to a “halt” and that a vaccination programme could ease the burden of the virus on both families and the pressures that it causes the NHS.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the RCPCH, told the PA news agency: “RSV is a massive problem every single winter. We’ve now got a way out of it. We just need to get on and do it.”

She added: “We were thrilled when the JCVI published their guidance in support of a national rollout of an RSV vaccination programme and since then we’ve been waiting. I’m not reassured that much has happened in terms of next steps.

“I’m not in any way diminishing the fact that some very careful thought needs to be gone through to understand what’s going to be the most efficient way of doing this and then the practicalities of how to do that.

“If we really want to make a difference for next winter – because this winter we’re clearly too late to influence in any way in terms of RSV – we’ve really got to get our skates on.

“And so, as a college you know our message is very simple: please can we make this a priority.

“It could be a game-changer for the 2024/25 winter, but if we really want to make a difference for that winter, we’ve got to hurry up and make some decisions and get cracking.”

She said this year had been particularly “bad” for RSV cases, adding: “Without a shadow of a doubt I can tell you that as a paediatrician every single winter RSV is a major problem.

A nurse prepares a vaccine
The Government has been urged to roll out a ‘game-changing’ vaccine for RSV (David Cheskin/PA)

“It is a big problem for babies and parents, but it’s also a big problem for NHS services.

“What we see in winter is that our children’s wards tend to become absolutely chock-a-block with babies who are in needing a little bit of oxygen, maybe needing some help with feeding, and then our intensive care units as well.”

Dr Kingdon, a neonatologist, said that at this time of year children’s wards are “pretty much full”, predominantly with RSV cases, adding: “Sadly, that means that planned or elective complex surgery has to be cancelled – I’m particularly thinking about children who are waiting for congenital cardiac surgery, children having complex spinal and other complex surgeries where they’re going to need a PICU (paediatric intensive care) bed postoperatively – because we just don’t have capacity across the NHS.”

Asked what the hold-up for the rollout of the programme could be, she said: “The truth is, I don’t know what the delay is or why there’s been a delay.

“For those of us in the child health world, we do frequently see that, particularly when the NHS is under a lot of pressure, that priorities for children are downgraded.

“I think the assumption is ‘children are largely healthy and RSV is just a virus’, and to some extent that’s not untrue, but actually for two months of the year it literally grinds acute care for children to a halt.”

She added: “I do think children often are just forgotten, which is why as a Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health we are campaigning so actively for this to be made a priority and to really be focused on now that we’ve got the JCVI decision.”

RSV is a common respiratory bug that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, and most children will have the virus before they are two.

But for number of children it can lead to severe disease, or even death.

In infants the virus can cause bronchiolitis which leads to the inflammation of the small airways and significant breathing difficulties.

According to the Oxford Vaccine Group, RSV accounts for around 450,000 GP appointments, 29,000 hospital admissions and 83 deaths every year in children and adolescents in the UK, the majority in infants.

Each year in the UK the virus circulates in the winter months and typically peaks in December.

Studies have shown that an RSV jab is up to 83.2% effective at preventing RSV hospital admissions among babies.

And modelling suggests that rolling out an RSV vaccine to infants could result in 108,000 fewer GP consultations, 74,000 fewer A&E visits and 20,000 fewer hospital admissions a year, solely in those aged under one.

Symptoms include a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

Parents are urged to seek emergency help if babies are not drinking enough, if a baby is visibly working hard to breathe, or has pauses between breaths or starts to turn blue.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working with the UK Health Security Agency and NHS England to explore the feasibility and options for implementing an effective RSV programme for infants and older adults, in line with JCVI advice.

“We recognise the impact RSV has, both on individuals and on the capacity of our NHS services, and a final decision on whether or how a vaccination programme could be introduced will be made in due course.”