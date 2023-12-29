Men arrested after ‘good Samaritan’ mowed down by car remain in custody

Two men arrested after a good Samaritan was struck by a car as he attempted to help a stranger remain in custody, police have said.

On Thursday night, South Yorkshire Police named Christian Marriot as the 46-year-old man who died after a car ploughed into a crowd of people in College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on Wednesday.

The father of two was out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons, aged eight and six, when he went to the aid of a woman he spotted lying unconscious in the street just after 2pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe he left his family and stopped to provide first aid to the woman before a car collided with them both and a number of others.

It is believed the woman had been involved in an altercation and several other people suffered injuries during the incident, including an off-duty midwife who had also stopped to help.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 55-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder remain in custody, police said on Thursday night.

Christian Marriott (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said: “This is an utterly heartbreaking case in which a good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life.

“Chris leaves behind a loving family including his devastated wife and two young sons.

“We are absolutely determined to secure justice for Chris and his loved ones following this horrific tragedy.”

On Thursday morning, police continued to guard an extensive cordon around the close, which is about a mile and a half from the city centre.

The cordon was dropped later in the day as forensic officers and detectives continued their inquiries in the small semi-detached property.