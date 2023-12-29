US imposes sanctions on money exchange services funding Houthi rebels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US imposes sanctions on money exchange services funding Houthi rebels

By Press Association
The US Treasury Department (AP)
The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on a large group of money exchange services based in Yemen and Turkey.

The United States claim several Middle Eastern financial brokers have funded Iranian-based Houthi rebels who have launched attacks against commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea.

Middle Eastern agencies impacted by Thursday’s sanctions include the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, and three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey.

The US Treasury alleges the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of sanctioned Iranian financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal.

Yemen
The USS Mason is helping to defend shipping from Houthi rebels

The sanctions block access to US property bank accounts and prevent those targeted and their affiliated companies from doing business with Americans.

Earlier this month, the US announced sanctions against 13 people and firms alleged to be providing tens of millions of dollars from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities to the Houthis in Yemen.

US Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E Nelson said the action “underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region”.

Mr Nelson added the US and its allies “will continue to target the key facilitation networks that enable the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their backers in Iran”.

While Houthi rebels have sporadically targeted ships in the region in the past, attacks have increased since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

In the wake of an attack on a Gaza hospital on October 17, Houthi leaders have insisted Israel is their target with their attacks on commercial tankers.

The most recent attack on freighters in the Red Sea involved a drone and a missile that was shot down on Thursday at around 6pm local time by the US military.

US military’s Central Command said the naval destroyer USS Mason shot down one drone and one ballistic missile.

“There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries,” Central Command said, adding it was the 22nd attempted attack by Houthis on international shipping since October 19.