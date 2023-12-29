Teenager charged with arson after blaze at London Oratory School

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson after a fire at a prestigious 160-year-old Catholic school in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the London Oratory School, which admits boys aged seven to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18, on Seagrave Road in Fulham at around 10am on Wednesday.

Police officers on Seagrave Road in Fulham, west London (James Manning/PA)

The teenager will appear in custody at Highbury Youth Court on Friday.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported, but part of an atrium in the four-storey building was damaged by fire, the London Fire Brigade said.

The school’s alumni include actor Simon Callow, trade unionist Mick Whelan, as well as the children of the former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Harriet Harman and former deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg.

The alleged arsonist was arrested on Wednesday.

The fire at a #Fulham school is now under control. Thankfully no injuries are reported. Part of an atrium was damaged by fire. https://t.co/Ph2hFeQ80g pic.twitter.com/63FsjcLJRU — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 27, 2023

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses were evacuated as a precaution, and residents were urged to keep their windows closed.

Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations were in attendance.

London Ambulance Service said they did not treat any patients at the scene.