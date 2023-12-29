Ambulance staff suffered almost 330 incidents of abuse in last year, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ambulance staff suffered almost 330 incidents of abuse in last year, data shows

By Press Association
A total of 328 incidents of abuse against Scottish Ambulance Service staff occurred between October 2022 and the same month of this year (Alamy/PA)
A total of 328 incidents of abuse against Scottish Ambulance Service staff occurred between October 2022 and the same month of this year (Alamy/PA)

More than 300 ambulance staff have been physically or verbally abused in the last year, statistics show.

Data from the Scottish Ambulance Service reveals 328 staff suffered abuse, attacks with weapons and death threats between October 2022 and the same month of this year, with incidents occurring almost every day.

Incidents of abuse increased 51 on the previous year, and most commonly took place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Twenty-one staff were threatened with a knife or bottle, while 140 were either punched, kicked or spat on, the latest figures show.

There have been 124 incidents in the last year of verbal abuse towards staff.

Ambulance
Ambulance service bosses condemned abuse against its staff (Alamy/PA)

The union Unison, which represents hundreds of health workers in Scotland, released figures last month showing there has been a 31% increase in incidents of violence against health workers overall in the last year.

The Scottish Ambulance Service figures show the majority of incidents of abuse took place in the west of Scotland, with 176, while there were 123 in the east of the country.

In the north, 27 incidents of abuse were recorded towards ambulance staff.

Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We strongly condemn violence against our staff.

“They have the right to carry out their work helping patients and saving lives without fear of assault or abuse.

“Our staff are having to deal with incidents nearly every single day, and that is totally unacceptable.

“No form of abuse will be tolerated and we will continue to work with Police Scotland to take action against perpetrators.”