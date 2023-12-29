Associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for nine years

By Press Association
Ksenia Fadeyeva is an associate of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny’s team via AP)
Ksenia Fadeyeva is an associate of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny’s team via AP)

An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in prison, the latest move in a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent.

Ksenia Fadeyeva, a regional legislator who headed a local branch of Navalny’s organisation in the Siberian city of Tomsk, was convicted on charges of organising an extremist group.

Her lawyers said they would appeal against the verdict, arguing that Fadeyeva had ended her involvement with Navalny’s organisation before the authorities labelled it extremist in 2021.

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, hailed Fadeyeva as “honest and brave”, saying on X that those who fabricated the criminal case against her will eventually face punishment.

Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.

Earlier this month, he went missing for several weeks until his lawyers announced on Monday that he had been moved from a prison in central Russia to a remote Arctic prison colony known for its harsh conditions.

Alexei Navalny
Navalny is currently serving his sentence at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle (AP)

Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Before his arrest he had campaigned against official corruption, and organised major anti-Kremlin protests.

A Moscow court outlawed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and about 40 regional offices as extremist in June 2021, shutting down his political network and forcing many of his close associates and team members to leave Russia.

Those who stayed have faced prosecution.

Fadeyeva’s case is the latest in a string of convictions of regional activists linked to Navalny’s work.

Lilia Chanysheva, who headed Navalny’s headquarters in the central Russian city of Ufa, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on similar charges in June, and Vadim Ostanin, who previously headed Navalny’s office in the southern Siberian city of Barnaul, was handed a nine-year sentence in July on charges of organising an extremist community.

And in October, authorities detained three lawyers representing Navalny in what his associates described as part of Kremlin efforts to completely isolate him.

Navalny associate Leonid Volkov has said that he prodded Fadeyeva to leave Russia amid the crackdown, but she refused, citing her obligations to voters.

She has been in custody since her arrest in November.