Jack Grealish expected to play for Manchester City after house is burgled

By Press Association
The home of Jack Grealish was burgled while he was playing (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grealish could be available for Manchester City’s clash with Sheffield United on Saturday after nobody was harmed during a burglary at his house.

Raiders targeted the England midfielder’s Cheshire home while he was playing for treble winners City at Everton on Wednesday night.

Members of his family and his fiancee, Sasha Atwood, were at the property at the time when they heard a disturbance and raised the alarm.

Grealish (right) was in the City side that won 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

It has been reported the thieves made off with £1million worth of jewellery and watches and police are now investigating.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday 27 December police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.”

City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his relief that nobody was hurt.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “Fortunately nothing wrong happened where the family was inside.

“It is what it is today in the modern day, with many things happening. It was a bad moment for him and his family but, fortunately, what was not damaged were the people inside.”

John Stones suffered an ankle injury in the win at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

City will again be without striker Erling Haaland and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne as they take on the struggling Blades, with defender John Stones the latest addition to the injury list.

Haaland has still not returned to full training after six games out with a foot injury and the game is too soon for De Bruyne as he nears a comeback.

Stones hobbled off at Goodison Park in midweek with an ankle injury and faces a short spell on the sidelines.

“Nothing has changed,” said Guardiola when asked about player availability. “We have the same injuries plus John Stones.”

The Blades are bottom of the table having found the going tough back in the top flight since their promotion last season, but they have produced some encouraging performances since Chris Wilder returned as manager.

Guardiola expects a difficult encounter against Sheffield United (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola, whose side’s 3-1 win at Everton was their first in seven Premier League games, anticipates a difficult afternoon.

He said: “Always in the past, we’ve had problems against Sheffield.

“They made an incredible performance against Aston Villa. They were close to winning the game.

“It will be so so tough – a bit like Crystal Palace. In the last games at home we couldn’t get results, in terms of victories, so we will try to be focused on what we have to do.”

The game will be City’s last of 2023, a year in which they won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Asked to sum up the past 12 months, Guardiola said with some understatement: “Not bad at all. Not bad. Could be better – always – but don’t be greedy too much. It was really good.”