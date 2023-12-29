British medic who died in Ukraine ‘devoted her life to helping others’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British medic who died in Ukraine ‘devoted her life to helping others’

By Press Association
Katherine Mielniczuk went to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 (Family handout/PA)
A British woman who died as a combat medic in Ukraine “devoted her life to helping others”, her family said.

Katherine Mielniczuk went to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, compelled to use her medical skills to help those in need.

The 26-year-old, who graduated in chemistry at the University of Bristol, spent almost two years risking her life to provide medical supplies and emergency care to injured Ukrainian and foreign fighters, travelling to the most volatile stretches of the frontline and earning herself the nickname “Apache”.

She died in the early hours of Christmas Eve in eastern Ukraine, her family said on Friday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, they said.

Ms Mielniczuk was an “inspiration in resilience and grace” and the “kindest and most selfless person one could hope to meet”, her family said.

An online fundraiser has so far garnered almost £3,000 of £10,000 to repatriate Ms Mielniczuk, also known as Kasia, to the UK.

Her family said: “It is impossible to truly convey what an incredible woman Katherine was or how deeply and widely she was loved and will be missed.

“Kasia is gone, but the endless warmth, love and grace she brought to the world will never be lost”.

The 26-year-old, who graduated in chemistry at the University of Bristol, spent almost two years risking her life to provide medical supplies and emergency care to injured Ukrainian and foreign fighters (Family handout/AP)

In a Facebook post on December 23, a day before her death, Ms Mielniczuk asked her followers to keep Ukrainian volunteers in their thoughts, writing that “many of us cannot return home or celebrate Christmas”.

She wrote: “The mental, physical, financial consequences of war are catastrophic and a kind word can hold tremendous power for us when we are losing hope and seeing tragedies daily.

“We prioritise fighting for a free Ukraine, for a prosperous and fruitful future for Ukrainian children.”

To support repatriation and funeral costs for Ms Mielniczuk, visit: 

https://donorbox.org/katherine-mielniczuk