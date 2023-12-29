Pep Guardiola issues security reminder as Jack Grealish deals with burglary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola issues security reminder as Jack Grealish deals with burglary

By Press Association
The home of Jack Grealish was burgled this week (PA Wire)
Pep Guardiola has reminded players of the importance of personal security after the home of Jack Grealish was burgled in midweek.

The Manchester City manager has even suggested cutting back on social media use as part of any precautions.

Thieves broke into Grealish’s Cheshire mansion while he was playing in the treble-winners’ victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola admits security is a major concern for players (Martin Rickett/PA)

Some members of Grealish’s family and his fiancee Sasha Attwood were at the property at the time when they heard a disturbance and raised the alarm.

Nobody was harmed but it has been reported the raiders got away with jewellery and watches worth £1million.

The incident is the latest in a series of robberies affecting wealthy footballers in recent years.

Former City defender Joao Cancelo was attacked during a burglary at his home in December 2022 while other players targeted include Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

Guardiola said: “They have security but unfortunately it’s happened. It’s happened many times.

“United players as well. I don’t know much about London but it’s happened (there), and not just in the UK – I know in Catalonia, where my family lives, many things happen.

Joao Cancelo
Former City player Joao Cancelo was attacked during a burglary at his house two years ago (John Walton/PA)

“Today you have to be careful, definitely. Not much on social media – the less they know what you are doing the better. People are waiting (to see) where you are, what you are doing.

“Unfortunately it’s happened with Joao, which was so scary because the family was attacked.

“Jewellery, money, whatever – it’s tough – and the family being there is difficult to process. It’s tough for Jack, as it was with Joao before.”

It remains to be seen if Grealish will be in the right state of mind to play for City against bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola said: “He didn’t train on Thursday, he was with the family. We are going to see how he feels.”

The visit of the Blades seems likely to come too soon for Kevin De Bruyne but Guardiola has not completely ruled out him having some involvement.

The Belgium playmaker is nearing a return after more than four months out following hamstring surgery.

Guardiola said: “He’s training with a lot of energy. Being injured is not good for anyone but I think for his mind it will have been good to have a few months off.

“What he loves is playing football but it’s been a long injury. It was major surgery and muscular so we have to be careful. It’s how many minutes he can handle and do it step by step. We have to speak to the doctors and physios as well.”

Defender John Stones is definitely out having joined Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku on the casualty list when he suffered an ankle injury in midweek.

Guardiola said: “Unfortunately, John got injured. Hopefully he recovers. We have to be optimistic and hopefully in two, three weeks he will be fine.”