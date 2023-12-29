Family ‘thrilled’ as fundraiser Tony Hudgell, nine, is youngest to get honour

The family of charity fundraiser Tony Hudgell say they are thrilled by the nine-year-old becoming the youngest person on record ever to feature in the New Year Honours.

Tony, from Kent, is awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse.

He raised more than £1.8 million for charity after starting when he was aged just five, is the co-founder of the Tony Hudgell Foundation and also inspired “Tony’s Law”, which updated guidelines to allow tougher sentencing for people convicted of child cruelty.

Tony was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

Paula Hudgell is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days, and due to the extent of his injuries both his legs had to be amputated.

Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018.

Paula and Mark Hudgell fostered Tony when he was six weeks old and adopted him at 17 months in 2016, and the BEM comes a year after Paula was made an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to children.

The Government believes Tony is the youngest-ever honours recipient, although it does not hold all the historical data to be able to confirm it, and a family spokesperson said he had taken the news of the BEM in his stride.

“Tony, Paula, Mark and the Hudgell family are thrilled by the news today of Tony being the youngest person ever to be honoured on the New Year Honours list and recognised this weekend,” they told the PA news agency.

“Tony launched his foundation over two years ago supporting and helping many other children in need of wheelchairs and vital equipment. Tony really is a great role model to other children and is going from strength to strength, and all he wants to do is help people.

“The Hudgell family feel very honoured Tony has been recognised after mother Paula also received her OBE earlier this year and say a big thank you to the Cabinet and the royal family for their continued support over the last five years.”

Tony Hudgell, then aged just five, takes the final steps in his walk that raised more than £1 million for the hospital which has cared for him since he was four-months-old (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Tony’s first challenge came when he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore raising £38.9 million for the NHS, including Gift Aid, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

The youngster decided to try to raise £509 by walking 10km on his prosthetic legs, with the money going to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in central London, which had saved him when he was brought in with his injuries.

His challenge captured hearts and minds, and he smashed his fundraising target, raising more than £1.3 million for the hospital in the process.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales met Tony when she officially opened a children’s surgery unit at the hospital, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Mrs Hudgell broke down in tears after Kate posed for a photo with the family and she was hugged by the royal, saying afterwards: “I’m just emotional and overwhelmed, she just makes such an impact and she’s just so kind and has such a big heart.”

“Tony’s Law” is part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, which came into effect in April 2023, and means anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their household can now be given up to life in prison – increased from the previous 14-year maximum.

Those convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and for cruelty to a child can be given a sentence of up to 12 years in custody.

A new “very high culpability” level means the guidelines take into account the increased maximum sentences and will help the courts take a consistent approach to sentencing the most serious cases of child cruelty, the Sentencing Council said.