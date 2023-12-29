Founder of Street Paws charity shared ‘amazing’ OBE news with dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Founder of Street Paws charity shared ‘amazing’ OBE news with dogs

By Press Association
Michelle Southern founded the charity in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Michelle Southern founded the charity in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

The founder of a charity providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness has said she only confided in her dogs that she was being made an OBE.

Michelle Southern, 54, of Blyth, Northumberland, founded Street Paws in 2016 and created its “dog champion scheme” to help rough sleepers and their pets find a bed for the night.

She has worked closely with kennels to provide free space for rough sleepers who need to spend time in hospital, and leads outreach teams across several locations in the UK.

Ahead of the New Year Honours list being published, Ms Southern, who has been recognised for services to homeless people and their pets, told a press conference at Admiralty House in Whitehall, London, on Thursday: “I was on my own when I got the letter and I didn’t quite believe it and I was a bit scared to open it because it’s not every day you get a letter from the Cabinet Office.

“But I did pluck up the courage and had to read it about 10 times and I did tell my dogs, it’s been a struggle to keep the secret but it’s amazing for the charity.

“Less than 10% of hostels will allow you to take a dog into a hostel or homeless shelter, so people who have dogs can’t access those services.

“So we’re trying desperately to change that, we’re educating the hostels, training hostel staff and making it impossible for them to say no to allowing a dog on the premises.”

Ms Southern founded Street Paws after seeing a man who was homeless and realising there were no support services available for his pet dog.

“I was working in a vet practice and it was really easy for me to persuade a vet to come out with me and that’s where we all started to provide some vaccines and some flea and worming,” she told the PA news agency.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve lost a few vets but there’s around about 230 volunteers for the charity at the moment.”

She said there had “definitely” been a rise in demand for Street Paws in recent years.

Ms Southern told PA: “People (are) contacting us for support who you would never imagine would find themselves in a homeless position, people in their 60s who’ve been tenants … for 30-plus years, landlords have decided to sell the property and they have got nowhere else to go and they can’t find anywhere else to move and they’ve got dogs.”

She said the charity predominantly catered to dogs “because it’s easier if you’re rough sleeping to have a dog with you, but there are some cats and we have had a rat and a ferret in the past as well”.

On learning of her OBE, Ms Southern said she felt “dumbfounded” and “shocked”.

“I’m just a normal person and saw a gap in provision,” she said.

“I think it’s hard enough being homeless, without being asked to give up the one constant in your life which is a companion animal, and just wanted to really protect that bond.”