Women’s Aid chief says MBE honour is for all who work to tackle domestic abuse

By Press Association
Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI is to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours List (Liam McBurney/PA)
The chief executive of the Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland has said her New Year Honour is a recognition of the work carried out by the organisation throughout the region.

Sarah Mason is to be made an MBE for her work for services to women and girls.

Ms Mason has worked for the Women’s Aid movement in Northern Ireland for 30 years, helping support women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

She said: “I am sincerely thankful for this amazing honour.

Women’s Aid Federation launch
Sarah Mason said she sees the impact of violence on the lives of women and girls through her work (Liam McBurney/PA)

“However, I am very clear that this honour is not just for me personally, but is a recognition of the valuable work of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland and the amazing eight local Women’s Aid groups who provide specialist support to women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

“I have been privileged to be a part of this vital work for over 30 years and proud of the role Women’s Aid have played in tackling domestic abuse and shaping policies and legislation in an aim to make this a safer place for women and girls.”

Ms Mason said through her work she sees how violence affects the lives of women and girls.

She added: “In this incoming new year, my resolution is to see the Executive Office’s ending violence against women and girls strategy become fully implemented and adequately resourced to help ensure we create a society where women and girls can feel, and be, safe from abuse.”

Women’s Aid said in the financial year 2022/23, the PSNI recorded 32,875 domestic abuse incidents, which equates to them receiving a domestic abuse related call every 16 minutes.

In the same year, Women’s Aid NI supported 518 women and 342 through our emergency refuge accommodation.

Women’s Aid also provided specialist support to 7,543 women in their local community.