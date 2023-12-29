UTV star and actor among those from NI recognised in New Year Honours list

Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and actor James Martin are among the familiar faces from Northern Ireland recognised in the New Year Honours List.

UTV star Ballantine has been made an MBE on the first anniversary of being diagnosed with breast cancer for her many years of work supporting charities.

She said: “It’s rather lovely that it has come at the end of the year when it was this time last year – December 29 2022 – I was told I had breast cancer.

“And then, in July, I was told that I don’t, which is fantastic.”

Oscar-winning actor Martin has capped off a remarkable 2023 by being made an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland.

Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, starred in the film An Irish Goodbye, which swept the major awards ceremonies this year.

He told the PA news agency that he “cried his eyes out” after learning about his honour.

He said: “I am receiving it because I am the first person with Down’s syndrome winning a lot of awards.

“It is just really nice that I am receiving something for representing Northern Ireland and that is really lovely.”

More than 80 people from Northern Ireland have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Barrister Ciaran Murphy KC and David Crozier, head of strategic partnerships and engagement at Queen’s University in Belfast, become CBEs.

Michael Boyd, who helped to tackle sectarianism in Northern Ireland football when he worked at the IFA, is made an OBE for services to sport and charity work.

Mr Boyd said: “When I bump into people they always remember I did a lot of work around the Football for All campaign and working with the Northern Ireland supporters to create a better atmosphere at the international matches.

“We went from crowds of 4,000 to basically sell-out crowds – it was a lot of work, but we got there.”

Among those being made MBEs are Sarah Mason, chief executive of the Women’s Aid Federation in Northern Ireland and the Rev Derek Johnston, the lead chaplain at the Belfast health trust.

Ms Mason said: “I am sincerely thankful for this amazing honour.

“However, I am very clear that this honour is not just for me personally, but is a recognition of the valuable work of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Johnston said: “I am part of a team and others do an awful lot of work. This recognition is for all of them, I am privileged to lead the team, but it wouldn’t function with just me. It needs everyone doing their part. They all play their part.

“When I saw the letter I didn’t think of what I’ve done, I thought of what others have done who don’t get recognised.”

Also being made an MBE is Co Antrim man Dave Finlay, who has taught Olympic wrestling to generations of young people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Finlay said: “I just can’t believe it, for someone who was just doing wrestling and bringing kids in.”