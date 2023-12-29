UTV star and actor among those from NI recognised in New Year Honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UTV star and actor among those from NI recognised in New Year Honours list

By Press Association
Actor James Martin who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list, for services to drama in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Actor James Martin who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list, for services to drama in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine and actor James Martin are among the familiar faces from Northern Ireland recognised in the New Year Honours List.

UTV star Ballantine has been made an MBE on the first anniversary of being diagnosed with breast cancer for her many years of work supporting charities.

She said: “It’s rather lovely that it has come at the end of the year when it was this time last year – December 29 2022 – I was told I had breast cancer.

“And then, in July, I was told that I don’t, which is fantastic.”

Oscar-winning actor Martin has capped off a remarkable 2023 by being made an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland.

Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, starred in the film An Irish Goodbye, which swept the major awards ceremonies this year.

He told the PA news agency that he “cried his eyes out” after learning about his honour.

He said: “I am receiving it because I am the first person with Down’s syndrome winning a lot of awards.

“It is just really nice that I am receiving something for representing Northern Ireland and that is really lovely.”

More than 80 people from Northern Ireland have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Barrister Ciaran Murphy KC and David Crozier, head of strategic partnerships and engagement at Queen’s University in Belfast, become CBEs.

Michael Boyd, who helped to tackle sectarianism in Northern Ireland football when he worked at the IFA, is made an OBE for services to sport and charity work.

Mr Boyd said: “When I bump into people they always remember I did a lot of work around the Football for All campaign and working with the Northern Ireland supporters to create a better atmosphere at the international matches.

“We went from crowds of 4,000 to basically sell-out crowds – it was a lot of work, but we got there.”

Among those being made MBEs are Sarah Mason, chief executive of the Women’s Aid Federation in Northern Ireland and the Rev Derek Johnston, the lead chaplain at the Belfast health trust.

Ms Mason said: “I am sincerely thankful for this amazing honour.

“However, I am very clear that this honour is not just for me personally, but is a recognition of the valuable work of Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Johnston said: “I am part of a team and others do an awful lot of work. This recognition is for all of them, I am privileged to lead the team, but it wouldn’t function with just me. It needs everyone doing their part. They all play their part.

“When I saw the letter I didn’t think of what I’ve done, I thought of what others have done who don’t get recognised.”

Also being made an MBE is Co Antrim man Dave Finlay, who has taught Olympic wrestling to generations of young people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Finlay said: “I just can’t believe it, for someone who was just doing wrestling and bringing kids in.”