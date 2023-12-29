Trump impeachment witness Fiona Hill recognised in New Year Honours

A British-born key witness at Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearing is among those recognised in the New Year Honours.

This year saw 125 people recognised for exceptional service to the UK overseas or internationally, for contributions to foreign policy, international development and charitable work and a range of other areas.

Among those honoured is Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington DC, who attracted attention as a witness at the former US president’s first impeachment trial.

A miner’s daughter who grew up in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, from 2017 to 2019 she was senior director for European and Russian affairs on the US National Security Council.

She is among a number of women appointed Companions of the Order of St Michael and St George in recognition of their work in international development and international relations, with British diplomat and chairwoman of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee Susanna Moorehead also among those honoured.

Penzance-born entrepreneur Richard ‘Dicky’ Evans, who for many years backed rugby union team the Cornish Pirates and built a successful business career in Kenya, has been made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Sir Philip Barton, the top official in the Foreign Office, said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, I am always impressed by the incredible work being done globally.

“The UK’s impact internationally depends on exceptional people like those honoured in His Majesty’s New Year Honours list. I congratulate everyone receiving an honour and thank them for their dedication and service.”

Taban Shoresh, a Kurdish genocide survivor who works with refugees, said she was “very happy and honoured” to be made an OBE.

She founded The Lotus Flower charity which works with women and girls who have survived conflict.

“I came here as a refugee at the age of six seeking safety. Fast forward many years and I’m delighted that I get the opportunity to give back and help those in need. I believe with more compassion, empathy and action we can all be change makers in this world,” she said.

Paul and Zoe Walker have both been made MBEs in recognition of decades of work on conservation in Belize through their Wildtracks organisation.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have been recognised for the work we do. This reflects the commitment of the Belize government and the many conservation organisations and individuals we have collaborated with over the years, and of the volunteers and supporters who have made Wildtracks what it is today,” the pair said.

Among others recognised are Deborah Edgington, a councillor for tourism in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, who has been made an MBE.

Volunteer Helen Banton said she was “thrilled and humbled” to be awarded a British Empire Medal for her commemoration work in France with the Yorks and Lancaster Regimental Association.