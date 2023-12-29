Garden centre owner ‘humbled and proud’ at New Year Honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Garden centre owner ‘humbled and proud’ at New Year Honour

By Press Association
Robin Mercer is the owner of Hillmount Garden Centres (PA)
Robin Mercer is the owner of Hillmount Garden Centres (PA)

The owner of a popular chain of garden centres in Northern Ireland has said he is humbled and proud at being named in the New Year Honours.

Robin Mercer, 69, who is the third generation owner of Hillmount garden lifestyle business, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to business and the economy.

Hillmount has centres in Bangor, Belfast and Newtownards in Northern Ireland and one in Cheshire in England.

The business was found by Mr Mercer’s grandfather in 1940.

Robin Mercer
Robin Mercer at Hillmount Garden Centre’s popular Santa’s Grotto (PA)

As the current custodian of the family enterprise, Mr Mercer says he has always tried to maintain a “deep connection to the local community”, as he believes business should be about making a “positive difference” in the lives of gardening enthusiasts and his staff.

During the pandemic, managing director Mr Mercer offered garden furniture to emergency services to help them kit out areas where they could enjoy downtime while maintaining social distancing.

The married father-of-three also developed home delivery and click-and-collect services for customers who found gardening vital for their mental health during lockdown.

Mr Mercer has also been a vocal advocate for the local horticulture industry, articulating the challenges presented by Brexit and the associated restrictions on bringing certain goods into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Robin Mercer
Owner of Hillmount Garden Centre Robin Mercer (PA)

“I was utterly speechless and genuinely surprised when I received notification that I would be named in the King’s New Year Honours list,” he said.

“I’m humbled yet filled with immense pride to be recognised for the impact I have made on the local community and economy while doing something that I love.

“Gardening is in my blood and it’s a privilege to accept this honour. Receiving this very special news is a wonderful way to start the new year.”

A Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society, Mr Mercer grew up at Hillmount in Gilnahirk in greater Belfast.

He attended the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise at Greenmount, Co Antrim.

Mr Mercer is married to Edith and they have three sons and seven grandchildren.

Their youngest son, Alan, works alongside his parents in the family business.