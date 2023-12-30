What the papers say – December 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – December 30

By Press Association
What the papers say – December 30 (PA)
What the papers say – December 30 (PA)

The New Year Honours list takes centre stage on the front pages of several of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail concentrates on “poignant honours” for parents who have campaigned for justice after losing their daughters.

The Daily Mirror labels the honours a “farce” as it says former rugby league stars turned “charity heroes” Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have been “refused knighthoods” while former prime minister Liz Truss’s resignation list was also “slipped out”. The Daily Express calls for more unsung heroes to receive honours.

The i warns of rail chaos heading into the new year while The Guardian says the next government will inherit a backlog in the courts and NHS which will run until the next decade.

The Sun carries Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s advice to players after thieves broke in to steal £1 million worth of jewellery from Jack Grealish’s Cheshire home.

The Times focuses a plan to combat long-term sickness benefits by allowing employers by enforcing out-of-hours health therapy.

The Daily Telegraph tells of a new push by the government to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders in the wake of a brutal attack on Kyiv.

The Financial Times says equities and bonds have made big gains since late October after global interest rates peaked, but the UK has lagged behind the US and Europe.

The Independent echoes the words of Lord David Cameron calling for China to drop charges against Hong Kong businessman and activist Jimmy Lai.

The Daily Star focuses on how beavers are doing their bit to help the British countryside.