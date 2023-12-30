What the papers say – December 30

The New Year Honours list takes centre stage on the front pages of several of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail concentrates on “poignant honours” for parents who have campaigned for justice after losing their daughters.

The Daily Mirror labels the honours a “farce” as it says former rugby league stars turned “charity heroes” Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have been “refused knighthoods” while former prime minister Liz Truss’s resignation list was also “slipped out”. The Daily Express calls for more unsung heroes to receive honours.

EXPRESS: Let's give more gongs to our unsung heroes

The i warns of rail chaos heading into the new year while The Guardian says the next government will inherit a backlog in the courts and NHS which will run until the next decade.

THE GUARDIAN: Courts and NHS 'will not recover until 2030's'

The Sun carries Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s advice to players after thieves broke in to steal £1 million worth of jewellery from Jack Grealish’s Cheshire home.

On tomorrow's front page: Pep Guardiola warns Man City stars criminals are watching them on social media after £1m raid on Jack Grealish's house

The Times focuses a plan to combat long-term sickness benefits by allowing employers by enforcing out-of-hours health therapy.

TIMES: Sent jogging by the boss to keep you fit for work

The Daily Telegraph tells of a new push by the government to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders in the wake of a brutal attack on Kyiv.

TELEGRAPH: UK ramps up Ukraine arms after Kyiv attack

The Financial Times says equities and bonds have made big gains since late October after global interest rates peaked, but the UK has lagged behind the US and Europe.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 30 December

The Independent echoes the words of Lord David Cameron calling for China to drop charges against Hong Kong businessman and activist Jimmy Lai.

INDEPENDENT: End the show trial of free speech hero Jimmy Lai

The Daily Star focuses on how beavers are doing their bit to help the British countryside.