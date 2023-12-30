‘Beer goggles’ do not work by making faces appear symmetrical – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beer goggles’ do not work by making faces appear symmetrical – study

By Press Association
Scientists from the University of Portsmouth have tested the popular theory that people are more likely to find someone attractive while drunk, because their faces appear more symmetrical (PA)
Scientists have debunked a theory that the “beer goggles” effect works by people finding someone more attractive because their faces appear more symmetrical.

The team from the University of Portsmouth questioned 99 men and women in a pub in the Hampshire city to test how people rate looks after a few drinks.

A spokeswoman said: “The term ‘beer goggles’ has been used for decades to describe when a person finds themselves sexually attracted to someone while intoxicated, but not sober.

“One possible explanation for the effect is that alcohol impairs the drinker’s ability to detect facial asymmetry, thus making potential partners more visually appealing.

Examples of faces used in the study
Examples of faces used in the study (University of Portsmouth/PA)

“Existing research has shown that a part of what makes people attractive to others is how well both sides of their face match.

“The thinking goes, the more symmetry the better the gene pool. But when alcohol is introduced, it’s thought a person is less likely to notice if the faces around them are non-symmetrical.

“However, a new experiment found that while alcohol did impair face symmetry detection, it had no influence on facial attractiveness judgements.”

Dr Alistair Harvey, from the university’s department of psychology, said: “Alcohol is a strong predictor of sexual behaviour, often consumed before or during dates.

“There are a range of possible reasons why alcohol drinkers are more inclined to engage in sex, including a lack of inhibition, heightened expectations, personality traits, and the beer goggles effect.

“Due to the limited research on this topic, we ran a field experiment to help determine why people often experience unexpected, and regretted, sexual escapades after having one too many.”

The volunteers, aged from 18 to 62 years old, were asked to rate 18 individual faces for attractiveness and symmetry.

Each type of rating was given twice, once for faces showing an enhanced asymmetry, and again for the same faces in their natural form.

Participants for the study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology then judged which of two same-face versions (one normal, the other perfectly symmetrised) was more attractive and, in the final task, more symmetrical.

The researchers found that heavily intoxicated individuals were less able to distinguish natural from perfectly symmetrised faces than more sober drinkers.

But they found that the more drunk viewers did not rate the faces as being any more attractive.

They also found that both male and female participants rated natural faces as being more attractive than the ones which were doctored to look wonky, with this bias stronger among women.

Dr Harvey said that an explanation for the findings could be that attractiveness depends on many factors rather than just the small effects of face symmetry.

He said: “We don’t deny the existence of a “beer goggles” effect but we suspect it would be more easily detectable when using live models for an experiment, instead of static photographs.

“Images conceal a range of important visual criteria for attractiveness, including build, body shape, height, expression, and clothing.

“Therefore, further research is needed to find the missing piece to the puzzle.”