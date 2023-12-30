Police commander at Queen’s funeral and King’s Coronation is honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police commander at Queen’s funeral and King’s Coronation is honoured

By Press Association
Commander Karen Findlay in her former role as Scotland women’s rugby coach (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Commander Karen Findlay in her former role as Scotland women’s rugby coach (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer who ran operations at the Queen’s funeral and the King’s coronation has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Commander Karen Findlay has been named a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, as well as receiving the King’s Police Medal.

She called the awards a “lovely, unexpected surprise”.

Photos of the Year 2023
King Charles during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey back in May. The police operation for the event was led by Commander Karen Findlay (Victoria Jones/PA)

She said: “Having transferred south of the border from Grampian Police in 1993 to the Met, I have over the last 30 years had the privilege of working with many amazing people who have given me support, advice, encouragement and friendship.

“None more so than within public order policing. To lead the Met through the policing operations for the state funeral and Coronation will always remain the privileges of my life.”

As well as her work as gold commander at major events, she was recognised for her efforts in championing diversity and building relationships with young people, as well as her sporting career as a captain and coach of the Scotland women’s rugby team.

She is one of 10 members of the Metropolitan Police recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles speaks to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors (second right), Commander Karen Findlay (second left) and Commissioner Mark Rowley (left) during a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “These awards are hugely deserved and very special. I hope that the recipients and their families and loved ones take great pride in them.

“The awards reflect a variety of contributions across different aspects of policing in London and beyond.

“From preventing and investigating terrorism and knife crime to leading large-scale ceremonial and sporting events and promoting inclusion and equality across our organisation, this is a snapshot of our exceptional people.”

Explosives Officer Mick Kettle was made an MBE while Detective Inspector Rasheed Alawiye receives the British Empire Medal for developing and championing diversity and inclusion initiatives across the force.

Sadiq Khan visit to Greenwich
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward (right) will receive a KPM for his work (Victoria Jones/PA)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward receives a King’s Police Medal (KPM) for his work in counter terrorism and delivering the policing plan for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with West Midlands Police.

There are also KPMs for Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Gosling for counter terrorism, Detective Chief Superintendent Hayley Sewart for transforming the national knife crime portfolio and Detective Inspector Amanda Stephenson for her work in family liaison.

Sergeant Nicholas Birch, Detective Constable Kevin Malkin and Sergeant Elizabeth St Clair are made members of the Royal Victorian Order for their royalty and specialist protection service.