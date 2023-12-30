Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

By Press Association
The scene after an Israeli strike in Rafah (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Israeli planes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international calls for a ceasefire amid mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement.

Residents in the camps of Nuseirat and Bureij reported Israeli strikes overnight and into Saturday.

Nuseirat resident Mustafa Abu Wawee said a strike hit the home of one of his relatives, killing two people.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)

“The (Israeli) occupation is doing everything to force people to leave,” he said. “They want to break our spirit and will but they will fail. We are here to stay.”

A second strike late on Friday in Nuseirat targeted the home of a journalist for Al-Quds TV, a channel linked to the Islamic Jihad group whose militants participated in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

The channel said the journalist, Jaber Abu Hadros and six members of his family were killed.

With Israeli forces pushing deeper into Khan Younis and the camps of central Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians have streamed into the already crowded city of Rafah at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days.

Drone footage showed a vast camp of thousands of tents and makeshift shacks on what had been empty land on Rafah’s western outskirts next to UN warehouses.

People arrived in Rafah in trucks, in carts and on foot. Those who did not find space in the already overwhelmed shelters put up tents on roadsides slick with mud from winter rains.

Israel Palestinians
Thousands of tents used by displaced people in Rafah (AP)

The US State Department said on Friday that secretary of state Antony Blinken told Congress he had approved a 147.5 million dollar (£115.8 million) sale for equipment needed for 155mm shells Israel bought previously.

It was the second time this month that the Biden administration bypassed Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

The department cited the “urgency of Israel’s defensive needs” as a reason for the approval, and said: “It is vital to US national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces.”

Israel says it is determined to pursue its unprecedented air and ground offensive until it has dismantled Hamas, a goal viewed by some as unattainable because of the militant group’s deep roots in Palestinian society. The US has shielded Israel diplomatically and has continued to supply weapons.

Israel argues that ending the war now would mean victory for Hamas, a stance shared by the Biden administration which at the same time urged Israel to do more to avoid harm to Palestinian civilians.

The war has displaced 85% of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents, sending people fleeing to Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless also bombed.

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

More than a week after a UN Security Council resolution called for the unhindered delivery of aid at scale across besieged Gaza, conditions have only worsened, UN agencies warned.

Officials said the aid entering Gaza remains woefully inadequate. Distribution is hampered by long delays at two border crossings, ongoing fighting, Israeli air strikes, repeated cuts in internet and phone services and a breakdown of law and order that makes it difficult to secure aid convoys, they said.

Nearly the entire population is fully dependent on outside humanitarian aid, said Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

A quarter of the population is starving because too few trucks enter with food, medicine, fuel and other supplies — sometimes fewer than 100 trucks a day, according to UN daily reports.

UN monitors said operations at the Israeli-run Kerem Shalom crossing halted for four days this week because of security incidents, such as a drone strike and the seizing of aid by desperate Gaza residents.

They said the crossing reopened on Friday, and 81 aid trucks entered Gaza through Kerem Shalom and the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border — a fraction of the typical pre-war volume of 500 trucks a day.

Israel Palestinians
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing (Hatem Ali/AP)

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation warned that the spread of disease is accelerating, particularly in southern Gaza. The agency reported more cases of upper respiratory infections, diarrhoea, lice, scabies, chickenpox, skin rashes and meningitis.

The war has already killed more than 21,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian deaths and injuries, saying the militants embed themselves within civilian infrastructure.

Israeli officials have vowed to bring back more than 100 hostages still held by the militants after the October 7 attack that triggered the war. The assault killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The military says 168 of its soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began.