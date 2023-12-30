Roy Hodgson calls speculation over his Crystal Palace future ‘disrespectful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Hodgson calls speculation over his Crystal Palace future ‘disrespectful’

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson oversaw Crystal Palace’s first win since November 4 (Adam Davy/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson branded speculation he could be replaced by ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as “disrespectful” after his side snapped an eight-match winless streak with a 3-1 home victory over Brentford.

Influential duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who have both sat out lengthy spells in the first half of the season, started alongside each other for just the third time this term and were responsible for all three of the Eagles’ goals, with Olise bagging his first Premier League brace.

The hosts entered the contest just three points above the relegation zone, leaving some suggesting a loss to the only side in worse form than Hodgson’s own could spell the end of his second spell in south London.

Asked about the Cooper rumours, Hodgson said: “I’m 76 years of age. I’ve been working 47 years, I’ve got a CBE for my services and I’ve got a CV which is incredible, so my final answer to you is that makes no difference or has any interest to me at all, and to suggest that it should is disrespectful.”

Saturday’s victory marked just the second occasion Palace have won at home this season, and the first time this campaign both Olise and Eze have scored in the same contest.

Hodgson has been quick to defend his squad amid an injury crisis, pointing out in the programme that he and right-hand man Ray Lewington have never coached a fully-fit squad through 20 games this season.

Olise enjoyed an outstanding afternoon, cancelling out Keane Lewis-Potter’s second-minute opener before Eze fired the hosts ahead before the break and Olise added a second in the 58th minute.

There was potentially worrying news for Hodgson, however, after Olise appeared to pull up in the closing stages.

He said: “I spoke to him and he didn’t seem overly concerned. I spoke to the doc and he wasn’t sort of shaking his head suggesting he needs a scan tomorrow, we will have to fear the worst, he wasn’t doing that.

“But of course we won’t know until he gets back into training and we assess him and look at it, but it would be really, really unlucky and I don’t think it was a major snapping or muscle.”