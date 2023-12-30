Troops to stay in place until ‘imperialist’ British boat leaves, says Venezuela

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Troops to stay in place until ‘imperialist’ British boat leaves, says Venezuela

By Press Association
Nicolas Maduro, right, is the president of Venezuela (Jhonn Zerpa/Miraflores Press Office via AP File)
Nicolas Maduro, right, is the president of Venezuela (Jhonn Zerpa/Miraflores Press Office via AP File)

Venezuela said on Saturday it will continue to deploy nearly 6,000 troops until a British military vessel sent to neighbouring Guyana leaves the waters off the coast of the two South American nations.

In a video posted to X, the Venezuelan defence minister, Vladimir Padrino, appeared surrounded by military officers in front of a marked up map of Venezuela and Guyana, a former British colony.

Mr Padrino said the forces are “safeguarding our national sovereignty”.

“Armed forces have been deployed not just in the east of the country, but across the entire territory,” he said.

“They will be there until this British imperialist boat leaves the disputed waters between Venezuela and Guyana.”

The defense ministry confirmed to the Associated Press that the video was made at a military base in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

The video comes after weeks of tensions between the two countries over Venezuela’s renewed claim to a region in Guyana known as Essequibo, a sparsely populated stretch of land roughly the size of Florida that is rich in oil and minerals.

Operations generate about 1.0 billion US dollars (£780 million) a year for the impoverished country of nearly 800,000 people that saw its economy expand by nearly 60% in the first half of this year.

Venezuela has long argued it was cheated out of the territory when Europeans and the US set the border.

Guyana, which has controlled the zone for decades, says the original agreement was legally binding and the dispute should be decided by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands.

The century-old dispute was recently reignited with the discovery of oil in Guyana, and has escalated since Venezuela reported that its citizens voted in a December 3 referendum to claim Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of its smaller neighbour.

Critics of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro say the socialist leader is using the tensions to distract from internal turmoil and stoke nationalism in the lead-up to presidential elections next year.

In recent weeks, the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela promised in a tense meeting that neither side would use threats or force against the other, but failed to reach agreement on how to address the bitter dispute.

Tensions came to another head with Friday’s arrival in Guyana of the Royal Navy patrol ship, HMS Trent, most recently used to intercept pirates and drug smugglers off Africa.

It is equipped with cannons and a landing pad for helicopters and drones and can carry about 50 Royal Marines.

Mr Maduro said the ship’s deployment violates the shaky agreement between Venezuela and Guyana, calling its presence a threat to his country.

In response, Maduro ordered Venezuela’s military – including air and naval forces – to conduct exercises near the disputed area.