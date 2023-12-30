Met launches murder probe after 29-year-old man stabbed to death in north London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met launches murder probe after 29-year-old man stabbed to death in north London

By Press Association
Police at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood, north-west London, where a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death near London’s famous Abbey Road. Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene just after 7.30pm on Friday after the victim, who has not been named, was found injured. He was then taken to hospital but died later that evening. Picture date: Saturday December 30, 2023.
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Met Police officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the scene at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood just after 7.30pm on Friday.

The victim, who has not been named, was found injured and given first aid by paramedics at the scene.

Abbey Road death
The incident took place near London’s famous Abbey Road (James Manning/PA)

He was then taken to hospital but died later that evening.

Parts of the estate, near London’s famous Abbey Road, were still cordoned off at nightfall on Saturday amid a heavy police presence as “scared” neighbours watched on.

Officers with torches appeared to be searching for something, with some using a ladder to peer over walls and into nearby gardens.

No arrests have been made “at this early stage”, Scotland Yard said.

The family of the victim have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Felicia Adarkwa, 65, who lives on the estate, told the PA news agency: “I heard a noise, there were arguments. I was going to pop the window but something told me not to.

“There was heavy noise, there was shouting, boys and girls. I didn’t watch them. They were arguing.

“Really sad. It’s horrible.”

Sheila Gallagher, 69, said she was watching television in her flat when she noticed police were on the estate.

“I was watching the soaps and I didn’t hear a sound and then I came out and saw all the police around, that was after 9pm,” she said.

“I looked out of my kitchen window and saw police. It’s a bit scary.”

Another resident, Abdul, 50, said: “Generally it’s not a good area but the last few months it has been quite nice.

“Of course it’s scary. I’ve got young children, you straight away think about your own children.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Abbey estate on Friday night between 7pm and 8pm, who may have seen or heard something they believe could be connected to this fatal stabbing.

“Another family have been left grieving the loss of a loved one due to knife crime.

“My team of detectives are working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible.”

There were 104 homicides in the capital between January 1 and December 7 this year, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met on 101.