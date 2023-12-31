What the papers say – December 31 By Press Association December 31 2023, 12.22am Share What the papers say – December 31 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4854146/what-the-papers-say-december-31/ Copy Link What the papers say – December 31 (PA) Politics is the focus for several newspaper front pages in the final editions of the year. The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak has strongly hinted at tax cuts in 2024. Sunday Express: PM – More tax cuts to come #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lrvYGvu5pI— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister has held meetings with Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings about a return to Number 10. The Sunday Telegraph: Sunak held meetings to bring back Cummings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dq6jJCW34h— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 There is bad news for Mr Sunak in The Sunday Times as it reports a poll which says more people prefer Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The Sunday Times: Starmer beats Sunak head to head, says poll #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bqguUQGjaz— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 The Observer also focuses on the Opposition leader as it quotes a book from one of his MPs claiming the Labour leader has little purpose and direction as the party heads into 2024. The Observer: Starmer lacks clear sense of purpose, says ex-policy chief #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ns7n63rFvV— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 The Mail on Sunday says civil servants in Whitehall have struck deals to work from home, dubbing them “pampered mandarins”. Mail on Sunday: 5-day work from home deals forpampered mandarins #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uWxtoWrYMD— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 The Sunday Mirror concentrates on a poll questioning the role of the King and the royal family. Sunday's front page: 175k asked: Why do the Royals exist?https://t.co/8aQqI3qxsU#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iUaSbyszSF— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 30, 2023 The Sun on Sunday Sunday People says Britain is in for a blustery night as revellers take to the streets to celebrate the new year. Sunday People: Happy blew year #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BICoVzkyYh— George Mann (@sgfmann) December 30, 2023 And the Daily Star Sunday relays just how many drinks Britons will down on New Year’s Eve. Looks like we're all in for a rough morning on the 1st…Read more: https://t.co/zGqXosSJXr#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0QV2bzoXRW— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 30, 2023