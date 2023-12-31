Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

By Press Association
Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against former American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe (AP)
Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against former American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe (AP)

Paula Abdul has accused former American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in Los Angeles, also accuses Mr Lythgoe of sexually assaulting the singer and dancer after she left the show and became a judge on his other competition show So You Think You Can Dance.

Before American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, on which Lythgoe served as a judge for 16 seasons, he was a producer on the British show Pop Idol, which became a global franchise.

Paula Abdul Lawsuit
Nigel Lythgoe

The lawsuit alleges the first assault occurred in a hotel elevator while filming auditions for an earlier season of American Idol, which premiered in 2002.

It says she remained silent for years about the alleged assaults out of fear of retaliation.

In a statement, Mr Lythgoe said that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the allegations made by Abdul, who he said he considered a “dear” and “entirely platonic” friend.

“I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue,” he said. “But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”

Ms Abdul starred as a judge for the first eight seasons, leaving in 2009. In 2015, she became a judge on So You Think You Can Dance alongside Mr Lythgoe for two seasons.

The lawsuit alleges a further incident happened during a dinner at Mr Lythgoe’s home and accuses him of taunting Ms Abdul years later, saying “they should celebrate” because “the statute of limitations had run.”

The suit was filed before the December 31 deadline of a California law which opened a one-year window for victims involving sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations has run out.