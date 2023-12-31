Ray Clemence’s grandson to complete running challenge in honour of goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ray Clemence’s grandson to complete running challenge in honour of goalkeeper

By Press Association
Jack Clemence is the grandson of Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence (Jack Clemence)
The grandson of the late Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence aims to run 26.2 miles across January “in honour of grandad” and to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The former England international died in 2020 after living with prostate cancer for 15 years and now his grandson, Jack Clemence, hopes to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK while remembering his grandfather.

Mr Clemence, 18, said he did not hesitate to sign up for the Run the Month challenge – which sees participants run the length of a marathon within one month – so he could honour his grandfather, who he hopes would be “proud”.

“When I first heard about the Run the Month it was something I instantly thought, ‘I’ve got to do this in honour of grandad’,” the student, from Hertfordshire, told the PA news agency.

“He was a tireless campaigner for the charity and it is very close to us.

Ray Clemence with his grandson Jack Clemence on a golf course
Jack Clemence (left) with his grandfather Ray (right) at a golf course (Jack Clemence)

“I’d like to hope (my grandfather’s) overriding feeling would be proud. Hopefully, he’s looking down on me (feeling) proud from somewhere.”

Mr Clemence described the Run the Month as “a sign” after he registered for the challenge a day before the third anniversary of his grandfather’s death.

“It was the day before my grandad’s three-year anniversary of his passing, I came across (the challenge),” he said.

“It was almost a sign if anything. It was, like, now I’ve got to do this.”

Mr Clemence said he is glad to be fundraising again after his last event for the charity was in 2021 at the Football March walk, supported by former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

Group of people stood in front of a house
Jack Clemence (far left) pictured with sports presenter Jeff Stelling after completing the Football March in 2021 (Prostate Cancer UK)

“(Fundraising) within the last few years has been slightly at the back of our minds and it’s relit that flame and it’s made me hungry to keep doing these challenges over the next few years,” he explained.

“This Run the Month is my first dip into helping the charity myself, personally. It feels great and hopefully, I’m doing (grandad) proud.

Mr Clemence, who is undertaking a degree apprenticeship with Amazon, hopes to complete the challenge across the month aiming to achieve two 5km runs per week.

He plans to complete his first run of the month on New Year’s Day and hopes the challenge will improve his fitness all while raising money for charity.

He said: “On a personal note, I want to use (the run) to get my fitness back up, which will make it more challenging but all the more fun.”

He hopes the challenge will encourage others to take part in fundraising and help to increase awareness about prostate cancer.

“We’re all busy with our lives, not everyone wants to be running in January, but I want to plead to as many people as possible to get involved,” Mr Clemence said.

“It’s not even about getting the marathon done across the month – it’s about raising the money, raising the awareness. The money is going to a great cause.

“If we can get as many people to get checked out as soon as possible, spot the symptoms as soon as possible, we can save plenty of lives.

“We’ve all got men around us and if it’s affecting one in eight men, there’s a good chance that it will affect one of us one day.”

Participants taking on Prostate Cancer UK’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition challenge can run, jog, walk or cycle throughout January.