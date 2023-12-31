Crowdfunder raises £30,000 for family after ‘Good Samaritan’ death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crowdfunder raises £30,000 for family after ‘Good Samaritan’ death

By Press Association
Bryony Marriott and her husband Chris Marriott, 46, who died when he was hit by a vehicle in Sheffield as he helped an unconscious woman (Family handout/PA)
A crowdfunder has raised more than £30,000 for the family of a “Good Samaritan” who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died on Wednesday after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

As he tended to the woman in College Close, a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Burngreave incident
A GoFundMe appeal launched on Friday to financially support his family has smashed its £5,000 target, raising £30,025 as of 3pm on Sunday.

A message attributed to Mr Marriott’s family, posted on the fundraiser page, says: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation.

“Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially. Thank you so much.”

On Friday, Mr Marriott’s family said in a statement: “Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle – and friend to many.

“The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us, his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away,” the statement added.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody during the brief appearance and will appear again at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The people named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Mr Marriott, who has been described as a “Good Samaritan” by police, worked for a debt counselling charity and was a leading member of his church, helping set up and run a food bank in Sheffield.

“What can we say but how heartbroken we are at the loss of our Chris,” the fundraiser organised by Andrew Dancy and Heather Keates states.

“A man who loved people.

“His kindness, work ethic, generosity and willingness to walk people through the intricacies of setting up IT were part and parcel of what made him who he was and therefore much loved and irreplaceable.

“His (sic) died whilst administering first aid to a stranger putting their needs before his own safety and as the news outlets are saying ‘a true good samaritan’.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and their two boys at this so so difficult time and we would like to remove any financial concerns they may have.”

Police said he was out for a post-Christmas walk with his wife and two young sons when the tragedy unfolded, just after 2pm on Wednesday.

Several other people suffered injuries during the incident, including Ms Norris – an off-duty midwife who had also stopped to help.

It is believed the injured woman being helped by Mr Marriott had been involved in an altercation which had been reported to police before the car arrived in the close.

At least one man was reported to have been stabbed in the disturbance.

Ms Norris suffered minor injuries, another man received serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four further people, three women and a man, suffered minor injuries.

Mr Marriott worked as IT manager for the charity Community Money Advice (CMA), he was also heavily involved with City Church, in Sheffield, as well as the Jubilee Food Bank, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and was a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs), in the city.

Earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles said: “This is an utterly heartbreaking case in which a Good Samaritan, who had stepped in to help a stranger in their time of need, has lost his life.”