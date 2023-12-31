Mikel Arteta laments ‘painful’ defeat as Arsenal title challenge suffers blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta laments ‘painful’ defeat as Arsenal title challenge suffers blow

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts following the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023.
Mikel Arteta lamented a “painful and sad” day as Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge suffered another setback with defeat at Fulham.

The Gunners now sit fourth in the table after a 2-1 loss at Craven Cottage only added to a home defeat to West Ham on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka had given the visitors the lead in west London, only for Raul Jimenez and Bobby Decordova-Reid to turn the game around for the Cottagers.

Five games ago, Arsenal were six points clear of champions Manchester City but are now level, having played one more game with Pep Guardiola’s side in World Club Cup action before Christmas.

Asked for his view on the game, Arteta said: “Painful and a sad day. That’s how I would sum it up.

“We had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown. We haven’t managed well enough to earn the right to win the game.

“Three days ago we lost a game that we deserved to win, today was a very different story.”

Arsenal had 30 attempts on goal as they slipped to a 2-0 loss to West Ham – but it was a different story here as Arteta’s side toiled to create chances on a wet and windy afternoon by the Thames.

“For sure,” the Spaniard replied when asked if the Fulham performance was more concerning than that against the Hammers.

“The other one, we didn’t put the ball in the net and they scored the way they did. It’s OK. Today the overall performance was more worrying.

“We weren’t good enough. We weren’t good enough in ball possession, we gave too many balls away. we didn’t have enough rhythm, enough threat.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta bemoaned Arsenal’s sloppiness (Steven Paston/PA)

“Defensively we were second best. We could not control the direct play. It was so easy for them to win that first and second ball and have the opportunity to run.

“Then we conceded two goals like we did against West Ham and when you do that in this league it’s going to be very difficult to win.”

Fulham v Arsenal – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Marco Silva was happy with Fulham’s 2023 (Steven Paston/PA)

Fulham head coach Marco Silva was left raising a glass to a good 2023 as his side returned to winning ways after a three-game losing streak in the league.

This was also the first time in over a year Fulham have come from behind to win in the Premier League and Silva was pleased with what he saw from his team.

“It really the best way to finish 2023, definitely,” he said.

“Our ambition was to finish on a high and react from the last two games. I really believe we deserve it. Over the 95 minutes we deserved it more.

“It was very good reaction after the first goal. The way we beat their pressure and began to play our way. We even had more chances to score a third goal.”