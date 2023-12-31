Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces her abdication By Press Association December 31 2023, 5.55pm Share Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces her abdication Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4854498/denmarks-queen-margrethe-ii-announces-her-abdication/ Copy Link Queen Margrethe II of Denmark waves to well-wishers as she visits the Danish Church of St Katharine’s in Camden, for a celebration church service to honour her Golden Jubilee in 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA) Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced her decision to abdicate next month. The 83-year-old monarch, whose role is largely ceremonial, made the announcement on Sunday during her New Year’s speech. The then-Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (centre) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace, Copenhagen, on a visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2022 (Owen Humphreys/PA) She said she would step down on January 14, which is the anniversary of the 1972 death of her father, King Frederik IX, and her succeeding him on the throne.