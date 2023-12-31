Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces her abdication

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced her decision to abdicate next month.

The 83-year-old monarch, whose role is largely ceremonial, made the announcement on Sunday during her New Year’s speech.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II (centre) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX’s Palace, Copenhagen, on a visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2022 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She said she would step down on January 14, which is the anniversary of the 1972 death of her father, King Frederik IX, and her succeeding him on the throne.