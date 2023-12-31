Pep Guardiola says Man City planning warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola says Man City planning warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola is planning a training camp in Abu Dhabi (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola is planning a training camp in Abu Dhabi (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are planning a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi during the upcoming winter break, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

A trip has not yet been finalised but it is possible as the champions have no fixture on the weekend of January 21-22, their designated free date during the Premier League’s staggered winter pause.

Guardiola took a group of players not involved in the latter stages of the World Cup to the United Arab Emirates, home of owner Sheikh Mansour, last season and wants to do similar with the whole squad.

Manchester City training
The club normally train at the City Football Academy (Martin Rickett/PA)

The City boss feels it will be an ideal way to prepare for the second half of the season as the club look to defend their domestic and European titles.

Guardiola said: “After Newcastle, if it’s possible, we go to Abu Dhabi again, all together.

“Last season we were there in the World Cup and it had an incredible impact for the staff and everyone. The five titles (we won) prove it.

“We go there to train in better weather, to be together – training, training and training to prepare for the second part of the season. That is the plan but maybe we’ll change it, I don’t know yet.”

City will begin the new year with their FA Cup third-round tie against Championship Huddersfield next Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is close to returning to action (Martin Rickett/PA)

The game could see the return to action of Kevin De Bruyne after the playmaker, who has not featured since August, was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Guardiola said: “He is almost close. We asked each other to come to the bench, to start to be in the locker room. It’s been three months, a lot of time he’s been out.

“He’s training good and he’ll start to get minutes to get his best. It’s incredible news.

“We’re also waiting on Jeremy (Doku), Erling (Haaland) and John Stones. The second part of the season is already here and we’ll need everyone.”