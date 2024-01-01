Thousands of parents turning to mental health charity for help supporting child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of parents turning to mental health charity for help supporting child

By Press Association
The number of people contacting the Young Minds helpline is up on pre-pandemic figures (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thousands of parents whose children are suffering with poor mental health are turning to a charity for help, new data suggests.

Figures from Young Minds show 13,228 people contacted the charity’s parent helpline from January 1 to December 8, while an extra 2,829 parents and carers needed urgent crisis support.

The main topics parents have needed help with over the last year are their child’s anxiety, anger, depression and low mood, behaviour and autism.

The data on people needing crisis support is new for 2023 and relates to children at immediate risk, such as those feeling suicidal, according to the findings, shared with the PA news agency.

Parents needing this type of help may be told to call 999 or to go to A&E, while others will be directed to 24-hour mental health services in their area or other charities such as the Samaritans.

Overall, the number of people contacting the Young Minds helpline is up slightly on pre-pandemic figures. In 2019, some 12,027 people sought guidance.

Laura Bunt, chief executive of Young Minds, said: “Every day, our parent helpline receives calls from people struggling to find support for young people who need help with their mental health. These are often young people with multiple mental health conditions.

“Many can’t find the help they need in their community, while others face months waiting for support while becoming more ill. Other young people are turned away from services because they’re told they’re not ill enough.

“So much of what we hear speaks of a system that is struggling to cope.

“Across the country, more young people than ever are struggling with their mental health, with record numbers in crisis and in need of urgent support. This is a youth mental health emergency which will continue to escalate without preventative action.

“We know professionals, from the NHS to school classrooms, are doing all they can, but we need more than sticking-plaster solutions.

“Every young person should be able to access the mental health support they need, when they need it. The Government must commit to providing early support hubs in every community for young people to get help and reduce waiting times.”

Stevie Goulding, senior manager for parents and carers services at Young Minds, said it can be hard to know when to be worried about a child’s mental health.

“Young people are adapting to lots of changes as they grow up, so it’s normal for them to express raw emotions and change moods quickly,” she said.

“But if your child is consistently struggling, for example if you see a sustained change in their behaviour, sleeping or eating patterns, or if they seem to be upset over a long period of time, it’s important to take it seriously.

“You know your child better than anybody else. It’s important to act on the warning signs if you start to feel concerned.”

People are urged to try and talk to their children but if things do not seem to be improving, they are encouraged to speak to their GP.

Ms Goulding said: “Every case is different, but we advise parents who are trying to get support for a child to be persistent and to be as clear as possible when dealing with professionals.

“Write a summary in bullet points outlining your child’s symptoms and behaviour, the time frames including when the problems began and at what point they escalated, the impact on the child and wider family and clarifying any risk or urgency.”

If children are already on a waiting list, then parents are urged to tell school as well as maintaining hobbies, routines and normal parenting to help keep the child grounded and feeling safe.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re continuing to invest in mental health services for children and young people with an additional £2.3 billion a year on overall mental health services by 2024.

“This investment means an additional 345,000 children and young people will be able to access NHS-funded mental health support, including through the vital mental health support teams we are rolling out to schools and colleges across the country.

“The mental health workforce also continues to grow to help cut waiting lists – one of this government’s top five priorities. In June 2023, we saw almost 10,100 more mental health staff working than the previous year.”