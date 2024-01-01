Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

By Press Association
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tens of thousands of revellers started 2024 with a bang as fireworks and drones lit up the sky over London and told the world the city is “A Place for Everyone”.

After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, “London: A Place for Everyone” was written high above the crowds as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London (PA)

In a display that lasted almost 15 minutes, 100,000 people cast their eyes to the sky to take in the firework, laser, and drone spectacular.

As hits by the Spice Girls, Calvin Harris, Dua Lupa and others rang out across the city, revellers were invited to look back on 2023.

The celebration referenced the King’s coronation and also used Charles’ quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals “collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.

Revellers at the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations (PA)

The display – which included more than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones and 430 lights – also paid homage to the NHS, which celebrated 75 years in 2023.

There were repeated references to London’s diversity and inclusivity, with the capital telling the world everyone is welcome in a city where people can be themselves.

Further messages throughout the pyrotechnic show were heard from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Dame Helen Mirren, Bella Ramsey, Stephen Fry, Joanna Lumley, George the Poet, and Baroness Floella Benjamin, who read a poem by the late Benjamin Zephaniah.

The London Eye sat at the centre of the New Year’s Eye firework extravaganza (Victoria Jones/PA)

The show was organised by the Mayor of London who said it was London’s “best and biggest ever” New Year celebration.

Mr Khan added: “Our unique combination of fireworks, drones, lighting and music have put on a fabulous show for the millions watching around the globe, sending a message of unity and showing why London is the greatest city in the world.

“2023 was filled with so many special moments, and as we move into 2024, I feel more inspired than ever to continue our work towards building a better, greener and more prosperous city for everyone.”