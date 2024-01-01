Neighbours speak of shock after two women found dead in house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours speak of shock after two women found dead in house

By Press Association
A police officer on the street in Cheadle where two women were found dead (Peter Byrne/PA)
People living in a quiet street have described their shock after two women were found dead in a detached house.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after officers were called to a property on Park Lane, Cheadle, Staffordshire Police said.

People living in the lane, which leads out to the Staffordshire countryside, said they were alerted on Sunday afternoon by the sound of the air ambulance before the street filled with emergency vehicles.

Residents said an elderly woman lived at the house with her daughter and her daughter’s husband.

Pensioner Ted Clowes: “What a thing to happen on New Year’s Eve. It’s terrible, it really is.

“We were sitting here and the helicopter came over. It made such a noise.

“That was the first thing we knew about it.

“Then there were quite a few police cars arrived and the whole street filled up with emergency vehicles.

“It’s so quiet round here. You just don’t think something like this will happen.”

Another neighbour said: “We saw the helicopter from our home. It startled us and we came out to have a look.

“I don’t know what’s happened. You just don’t expect it up here. It’s so dreadful.”

A view of a police tent in the garden of the property
A view of a police tent in the garden of the property (centre) in Park Lane (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Monday morning, a section of Park Lane was sealed off between the house where the incident happened and the town centre.

A number of white-suited forensics officers could be seen going in and out of the property, which is a modern bungalow with dormer windows in the roof.

A white police tent was in place next to the back of property.

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: “We have arrested a man after the death of two women at a house in Cheadle.

“We were called to Park Lane at 3pm this afternoon (Sunday) to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured. Both women were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“A 68-year-old man, from Cheadle, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

“Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting incident number 340 of December 31, or message us using live chat on our website.”