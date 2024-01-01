Shoppers baffled by supermarkets selling Easter eggs

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their shock at seeing Easter eggs on supermarket shelves days after Christmas.

The seasonal chocolate staple has already appeared in supermarkets – almost four months before the big day.

Not even 2024 yet and already @coopuk has Easter Eggs for sale! pic.twitter.com/zF0JLGbor2 — Ben Pedley (@ben_pedley) December 31, 2023

Co-op appears to be one of those stacking shelves with Easter eggs already.

Dear co-op. Seriously! Easter eggs! Its New Year's Eve! pic.twitter.com/kpnxEwjdAE — Andy Jupe (@Gingespotting) December 31, 2023

Ben Pedley shared a picture of eggs in a Co-op, in Barton-Under-Needwood in Staffordshire, to X, formerly Twitter, on New Year’s Eve.

A caption read: “Not even 2024 yet and already @coopuk has Easter Eggs for sale!”

The same day, Andy Jupe posted about seeing Easter eggs in a Co-op in Bilton, Rugby, saying: “Dear co-op. Seriously! Easter eggs!

“Its New Year’s Eve!”

Anyone for an Easter egg 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ebD0wFvYs9 — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) December 28, 2023

Other supermarkets selling Easter eggs include Tesco, with X user Matt Hill posting on December 28: “Anyone for an Easter egg.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “It’s still a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products.

“However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores.”

PA has contacted the Co-op for comment.