Tributes after two women found dead in house

Tributes have been paid to a 91-year-old woman who was found dead in her detached home along with her daughter.

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after officers were called to a property on Park Lane, Cheadle, on Sunday afternoon, Staffordshire Police said.

The two women who died at the property were named locally on Monday as Joyce Wilshaw, 91, and her daughter, Karen Wilshaw, 63.

But detectives said they are “keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances leading up to the women’s deaths”.

People living in the lane, which leads out to the Staffordshire countryside, said Mrs Wilshaw was a “lovely woman”.

They said she lived at the house with her daughter and her daughter’s partner.

Mrs Wilshaw had lived at the house for many years, possibly since it had been built – first with her husband, but he died more than a decade ago.

Her daughter moved in with her partner about eight or nine years ago from the south of England.

Residents said the younger woman would often be seen pushing her mother into the nearby centre of Cheadle in a wheelchair.

They said they were alerted on Sunday afternoon by the sound of the air ambulance before the street filled with emergency vehicles.

Pensioner Ted Clowes said he had known Mrs Wilshaw for many years, saying: “She was a lovely woman.”

He said his wife would often visit her after she was widowed but this dropped off when her daughter moved back in.

Mr Clowes said: “What a thing to happen on New Year’s Eve. It’s terrible, it really is.

“We were sitting here and the helicopter came over. It made such a noise.

“That was the first thing we knew about it.

“Then there were quite a few police cars arrived and the whole street filled up with emergency vehicles.

“It’s so quiet round here. You just don’t think something like this will happen.”

A cordon has been put in place around the property where the bodies were found (Peter Byrne/PA)

Another neighbour said: “We saw the helicopter from our home. It startled us and we came out to have a look.

“I don’t know what’s happened.”

Karen Wilshaw and her partner were prominent members of Leek Golf Club, about eight miles from their home.

On Monday morning, a section of Park Lane was sealed off between the house where the incident happened and the town centre.

A number of white-suited forensics officers could be seen going in and out of the property, which is a modern bungalow with dormer windows in the roof.

A white police tent was in place next to the back of the property and a white Mercedes and a silver Volvo were parked on the extensive drive to the front.

The Volvo was later removed by police on a low-loader truck.

In a statement, Staffordshire Police said: “Officers were called to Park Lane at 3pm on December 31 to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured.

A police tent in the garden of a property in Park Lane, Cheadle, where two women were found dead on New Year’s Eve (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers, both women, aged 63 and 91, were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“A 68-year-old man from Cheadle has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder. He currently remains in custody for questioning.

“Detectives from our major investigation department continue to investigate and are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances leading up to the women’s deaths.

“A scene remains at the house to explore forensic opportunities.

“Post-mortems on both bodies will take place on January 2.

“House-to-house inquiries are continuing and nearby residents will see an increase of local officers in the area to provide reassurance and assist with evidence gathering.”

The force has created an online portal where people can leave information and any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage that they may have.

This can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K21-PO1.