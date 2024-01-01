Teenage boy killed in Primrose Hill stabbing on New Year’s Eve named

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Eve at a popular London firework spot has been named by police as Harry Pitman.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm, where the teenager was pronounced dead shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a north London police station, the force said.

Primrose Hill was cordoned off on Monday morning as dozens of police patrolled the area and turned away families hoping to walk their dogs through the park.

Forensics teams arrived later in the day and a forensics tent could be seen at the crest of the park, while rubbish from Sunday night’s festivities littered the hillside.

The spot is among the most popular in the capital for those hoping to watch the London Eye fireworks, and one local woman told the PA news agency there were “hundreds if not thousands” of people there at the time of the attack.