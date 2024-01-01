Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for Compared To What, dies at 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Les McCann, innovative jazz musician best known for Compared To What, dies at 88

By Press Association
Les McCann performs in 2006 (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
Les McCann, a prolific and influential musician and recording artist who helped found the soul-jazz genre and became a favourite source for sampling by Dr Dre, A Tribe Called Quest and hundreds of other hip-hop performers, has died aged 88.

McCann died on Friday in Los Angeles, a week after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia, according to his longtime manager and producer Alan Abrahams.

A Kentucky native, McCann was a vocalist and self-taught pianist whose career dated back to the 1950s, when he won a singing contest while serving in the US navy and appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, the top variety programme of its time.

With admirers including Quincy Jones and Miles Davis, he went on tour worldwide and released dozens of albums, starting in 1960 with Les McCann Ltd Plays the Truth.

He was best known for Compared To What, a funky protest song on which he first teamed up with his future musical partner, saxophonist Eddie Harris.

Written by Eugene McDaniels and recorded live at the 1968 Monteaux Jazz Festival, Compared To What blended jazzy riffs and McCann’s gospel-style vocals.

The song condemned war, greed and injustice with such couplets as “nobody gives us rhyme or reason/Have one doubt, they call it treason”.

Among those covering Compared To What was Roberta Flack, a McCann protege whose career he helped launch by setting up an audition with Atlantic Records.

McCann was a pioneer in merging jazz with soul and funk.

He would record with Flack and tour with such popular musicians as Wilson Pickett, Santana and the Staples Singers.

His other albums included Talk To The People (1972), Layers (1973) and Another Beginning (1974).

Last month, Resonance Records issued Never A Dull Moment! – Live from Coast to Coast (1966-1967).