6,100 creatures counted as ‘fun’ annual event at London aquarium returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

6,100 creatures counted as ‘fun’ annual event at London aquarium returns

By Press Association
An aquarist counts penguins at the Sea Life London Aquarium (James Manning/PA)
An aquarist counts penguins at the Sea Life London Aquarium (James Manning/PA)

Clipboards and measuring tapes have taken centre stage at a London aquarium as the task of counting more than 6,000 of its creatures returned.

Aquarists at Sea Life London Aquarium conducted its annual creature “count and clean”, which sees more than 6,100 of its creatures counted and their homes given a spring clean.

Sea Life London’s annual count and clean
A tarantula is measured at the Sea Life London Aquarium during the annual ‘count and clean’ (James Manning/PA)

Counting tools and cleaning equipment helped the experts tackle tasks including pumping the sand in the Rays pool, wiping down the clownfish tank and brushing up Penguin Point.

Catherine Pritchard, general manager at Sea Life London Aquarium, said: “Our annual count and clean is one of our favourite times of year at Sea Life London Aquarium.

Sea Life London’s annual count and clean
Aquarists clean windows at the Sea Life London Aquarium (James Manning/PA)

“It’s a fun way for the team to collect all the information we need to assess the overall health of our creatures, as well as making sure their homes are spick and span ready for the year ahead.

“While our aquarists have lots of fun during the count and clean, it’s also a task that we take very seriously as it’s a vital exercise that helps us maintain the health and wellbeing of our creatures both now and for future generations to come.”

Sea Life London’s annual count and clean
An aquarist measures a star fish (James Manning/PA)

The clean-up and count also allows aquarists to see if there are any new arrivals.

The count element of the annual event means the London Aquarium can partake in international breeding programmes, alongside Sea Life centres globally, which have a focus on conservation.