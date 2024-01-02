What the papers say – January 2 By Press Association January 2 2024, 1.20am Share What the papers say – January 2 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4855040/what-the-papers-say-january-2/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The health fallout from NHS strikes and a cancer diagnosis every minute lead the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday. The Telegraph says there were a record amount of excess deaths in Britain last year amid NHS strikes and the cost of the pandemic. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Record number of deaths amid NHS strikes'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/X3u7zUEmYV— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2024 The Independent leads with a story on how the NHS strikes left “thousands of sick children in peril”, with 20,000 surgeries and treatments cancelled. Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/6cijyygfkb— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) January 1, 2024 Meanwhile, according to The Times, experts say one person will be diagnosed with cancer every minute within a generation. Presenting #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#TheTimesCancer diagnosis for one Briton a minute by 2040For more newspapers visit: https://t.co/NNc1XQqHEw#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/njd2UMGOYa— The Press Room #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) January 1, 2024 The Sun reports on the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in North London on New Year’s Eve. On tomorrow's front page: Sister of stab victim Harry Pitman says ‘I’ve lost baby brother’ as it’s claimed NY revellers celebrated near body https://t.co/KzjdpCEULM pic.twitter.com/o34YBel9r6— The Sun (@TheSun) January 1, 2024 The Daily Mail says police are investigating the “first case of rape in the metaverse”. Presenting #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#DailyMail re uploadedFirst police probe into virtual rapeFor more newspapers visit: https://t.co/NNc1XQqHEw#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/BVsbakEifw— The Press Room #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) January 1, 2024 The Daily Mirror leads with a poll that says two out of three people in Britain want a general election by summer. Tuesday's front page: We want election #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/RCv9yh4N1T— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 1, 2024 The Daily Express relays words from Rishi Sunak, who said “relentless action” is stopping illegal migration. Tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak insists 'relentless action' to drive down illegal migration is 'working' #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/5EjeIGQpoL pic.twitter.com/UmEjNWyzeZ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 1, 2024 Attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea will cause an increase in food prices in the UK, the i reports. Tuesday's front page: Red Sea rebel attacks set to drive up food prices in UK #Tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Nf560x7MfZ— i newspaper (@theipaper) January 1, 2024 And the Daily Star says darts players make the best “lovers”. Tuesday's front page: Dart-throb🎯#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/szHsc07ReH pic.twitter.com/b0zjzcOBAy— Daily Star (@dailystar) January 1, 2024