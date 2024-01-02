Storm Henk to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Henk to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to UK

By Press Association
People are advised to take care along the coast as strong winds bring large crashing waves (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Storm Henk is expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain across much of southern England and Wales, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow warnings.

Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph while inland areas could see 50-60mph winds as the storm, named by the Met Office, sweeps across the country.

Forecasters said there is a good chance that power cuts could occur, with probable damage to buildings, travel disruption and a chance of injury or loss of life from flying debris.

The amber warning is in place from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, while a yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 9pm.

It says: “Storm Henk will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities.

“Heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.”

Those living near the coast are advised to avoid walking near any large crashing waves as they may drag people out to sea.

Motorists should drive slowly, and homeowners should secure garden furniture and other loose objects, the Met Office said.

Heavy rain is also expected later in the day, with a yellow warning in place from 5pm to 9pm, reaching as far north as Manchester and Hull.

It says: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”