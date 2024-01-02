List of teenagers who met violent deaths in London in 2023

In 2023 21 teenagers met violent deaths in London, up from 14 the previous year but below a peak of 30 in 2021.

Of those who died, 18 were stabbed, two were shot and one was killed in a collision with a car while riding a moped.

Here is a list of those who lost their lives.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

Chima Osuji who was killed in Chingford on Easter Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

Tyler McDermott was shot dead in Tottenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground station in east London.

Jordan Kukabu, 18, died after being stabbed in May (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, north-east London, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

Sixteen-year-old Renell Charles was fatally stabbed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, west London, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction.

Victor Lee, 17, was found with stab wounds in a canal near Ladbroke Grove, west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death along with a 23-year-old man in Archway in June (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

Andre Salmon was shot in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

Rahaan Ahmed Amin was fatally stabbed at the age of 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was stabbed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north-west London.

Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, died following a birthday party (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

Stefan Valentine Balaban died in a stabbing in Edgware (Metropolitan Police/PA)

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Max Moy Wheatley died in a park in Petts Wood, south-east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

September 27 – Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London.

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 1 – Taye Faik, 16, died after he was stabbed near his home in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London, in an attack by two men.

Taye Faik was fatally stabbed in an attack by two men near his home in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 9 – Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16, was killed when a car hit his moped in Sevenoaks Way, Orpington, south-east London.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah was killed while riding a moped (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 29 – Indian national Mehak Sharma, 19, was fatally stabbed in Ash Tree Way, Croydon, south London, weeks after moving to the UK to become a carer.

November 15 – Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, was stabbed to death in Burket Close, Hounslow, west London, after police were called to reports of a fight.

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was murdered in a suspected fight (Metropolitan Police/PA)

December 5 – Ilyas Habibi, 17, was stabbed in Sutton High Street, south London, shortly after getting off a train on his way home from college.

Keen footballer Ilyas Habibi was stabbed to death on his way home from college (Metropolitan Police/PA)

December 31 – Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, after going to watch New Year fireworks with a group of friends.