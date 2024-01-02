List of teenagers who met violent deaths in London in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of teenagers who met violent deaths in London in 2023

By Press Association
Twenty-one teenagers met violent deaths in London in 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
In 2023 21 teenagers met violent deaths in London, up from 14 the previous year but below a peak of 30 in 2021.

Of those who died, 18 were stabbed, two were shot and one was killed in a collision with a car while riding a moped.

Here is a list of those who lost their lives.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

Chima Osuji
Chima Osuji who was killed in Chingford on Easter Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

Tyler McDermott
Tyler McDermott was shot dead in Tottenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground station in east London.

Jordan Kukabu
Jordan Kukabu, 18, died after being stabbed in May (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, north-east London, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

Renell Charles murder
Sixteen-year-old Renell Charles was fatally stabbed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, west London, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction.

Victor Lee
Victor Lee, 17, was found with stab wounds in a canal near Ladbroke Grove, west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

Leonardo Reid
Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death along with a 23-year-old man in Archway in June (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

Andre Salmon
Andre Salmon was shot in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

Rahaan Ahmed Amin
Rahaan Ahmed Amin was fatally stabbed at the age of 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was stabbed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north-west London.

Claudyo Jauad Lafayett
Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, died following a birthday party (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

Stefan Valentine Balaban
Stefan Valentine Balaban died in a stabbing in Edgware (Metropolitan Police/PA)

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Max Moy Wheatley
Max Moy Wheatley died in a park in Petts Wood, south-east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

September 27 – Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London.

Croydon stabbing
Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 1 – Taye Faik, 16, died after he was stabbed near his home in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London, in an attack by two men.

Edmonton stabbing
Taye Faik was fatally stabbed in an attack by two men near his home in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 9 – Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16, was killed when a car hit his moped in Sevenoaks Way, Orpington, south-east London.

Tafari Thompson-Mintah death
Tafari Thompson-Mintah was killed while riding a moped (Metropolitan Police/PA)

October 29 – Indian national Mehak Sharma, 19, was fatally stabbed in Ash Tree Way, Croydon, south London, weeks after moving to the UK to become a carer.

November 15 – Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, was stabbed to death in Burket Close, Hounslow, west London, after police were called to reports of a fight.

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal death
Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was murdered in a suspected fight (Metropolitan Police/PA)

December 5 – Ilyas Habibi, 17, was stabbed in Sutton High Street, south London, shortly after getting off a train on his way home from college.

Ilyas Habibi death
Keen footballer Ilyas Habibi was stabbed to death on his way home from college (Metropolitan Police/PA)

December 31 – Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, after going to watch New Year fireworks with a group of friends.

Primrose Hill death
Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Eve (Metropolitan Police/PA)