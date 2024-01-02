2023 was one of hottest and wettest years in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2023 was one of hottest and wettest years in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
A man walks along a fence to avoid floodwater in Newry, Co Down, in October (Liam McBurney/PA)
Last year was one of the hottest and also wettest years in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

It described 2023 as the second warmest on record for the UK as a whole.

For Northern Ireland it was its respective warmest year in a series from 1884, third wettest year in a series from 1836, and also its wettest year since 2002.

The Met Office said it expects the pattern of high temperature records to continue in the coming years as a result of human-induced climate change.

Autumn weather November 4th 2023
Flooded shops in the town centre after flooding in Downpatrick in November (Peter Morrison/PA)

Last year saw heatwaves in June and September as well as above average temperatures for eight of the 12 months of 2023.

Both Northern Ireland and Wales have now had consecutive warmest years on record, with 2023 topping their previous 2022 records.

Some 1,399.0mm of rain was provisionally recorded by the Met Office for Northern Ireland – 21% more than average.

Some of the heaviest rain came during storms Babet and Ciaran in the autumn which caused flooding across several counties.

Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said: “Despite the mild conditions in the year, 2023 had more than its fair share of rain, with impactful storms like Babet and Ciaran also influencing the figures.

Autumn weather October 31st 2023
A car submerged in floodwater at Basin Walk car park in Newry, Co Down, in October (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Climate projections suggest an increase in the frequency of hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters, and we’ve seen a generally warm and wet autumn and start to the 2023/2024 winter.

“Overall, this has been another wet year for the UK with 11% more rainfall than average.

“A warmer atmosphere has a greater capacity to hold moisture, so as our climate warms, we expect it to become wetter too and, while there is a large amount of annual variability, that trend is also apparent in the observations.”