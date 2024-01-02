In Pictures: Coronation pageantry crowned busy 2023 for royal family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Coronation pageantry crowned busy 2023 for royal family

By Press Association
The King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation (Leon Neal/PA)
Thousands lined the streets of London to watch the coronation procession of the King, and hundreds more witnessed the ancient service inside the abbey.

The coronation was the highlight of 2023 for the royal family – but they had a busy schedule of engagements elsewhere.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
In February the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 76th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Cornwall
In February the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, helped refurbish a boat during a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal visit to Hayes Muslim Centre
The Princess of Wales visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in west London in March, to meet partner members of the Disasters Emergency Committee Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown in May by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles III’s 75th birthday
The King seated in St Edward’s Chair during the coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, as they leave Westminster Abbey (David Rose/The Telegraph/PA)
King Charles III coronation
The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation (Toby Melville/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(Left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, the Princess Royal, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and the Pages of Honour including Prince George (far right) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out, to mark the coronation in May (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Prince George tries archery with the volunteers (Daniel Leal/PA)
King Charles III coronation
The Duchess of Edinburgh took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading in May (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Trooping the Colour
(left to right) Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day One
(Left-right) The King and Queen with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron during the state visit to France in September (Daniel Leal/PA)
Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with medal winners at the sitting volleyball final during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Braemar Gathering highland games
(left to right) The Princess Royal, the King and Queen during the Braemar Gathering highland games in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Royal visit to Robertson Barracks
The Princess of Wales in November during her first visit to 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards at Robertson Barracks, Dereham, Norfolk, since being appointed Colonel-in-Chief by the King in August (Chris Radburn/PA)
King Charles III 75th birthday
The King meets children at Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales, in November to mark the centenary year of the cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal visit to Singapore – Day Four
The Prince of Wales performs DNA sequencing tests with staff during a visit in November to the Centre for Wildlife Forensics at Lim Chu Kang, Singapore, to see how the country is working to improve enforcement against poaching and trafficking (Chris Jackson/PA)
Prince of Wales visits Moss Side
The Prince of Wales played pool during a visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, in November to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project (Anthony Devlin/PA)
King Charles III’s 75th birthday
The King with a birthday cake during his 75th birthday party at Highgrove Gardens in Tetbury on the eve of his birthday in November, with community champions who were also celebrating turning 75 in 2023 (Chris Jackson/PA)