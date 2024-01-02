Finland and Sweden record coldest temperatures of the winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland and Sweden record coldest temperatures of the winter

By Press Association
A man walks by the Allas Sea Pool, in Southern Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, as temperatures plummeted in the Nordic region. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland and Sweden recorded the coldest temperatures of the winter Tuesday as thermometers plummeted to minus 40C (minus 40F) as a result of a cold spell prevailing in the Nordic region.

In Nikkaluokta, a small village inhabited by the indigenous Sami people in northern Sweden, the thermometer showed minus 41.6C (minus 42.8F) early on Tuesday, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported.

“It’s the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold weather in the north,” said SVT meteorologist Nils Holmqvist.

APTOPIX Nordics Weather Cold Spell
A man braves the icy sea in southern Helsinki, Finland (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Train operators in Sweden said the cold snap has caused substantial problems for rail traffic in the north, among other issues.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has reported temperatures of minus 30C (minus 22F) in several locations in northern Sweden.

It also issued a warning for snow and wind for central and southern Sweden, saying snowfall on Wednesday in combination with wind can cause problems.

Its second-highest warning applies from midnight into Wednesday.

Nordics Weather Cold Spell
A man walks on the frozen sea in southern Helsinki (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

In neighbouring Finland, this winter’s cold record was recorded in the northwestern town of Ylivieska where temperatures fell to minus 37.8C (minus 36F) early on Tuesday.

Temperatures of below minus 30 degrees were recorded at several locations in the Arctic Lapland region.

The Finnish capital, Helsinki, was also under a cold spell with temperature expected to hover between minus 15 and minus 20C throughout this week.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning of substantially cold weather prevailing in the country this week, and forecast temperatures were likely to exceed minus 40 degrees in parts of the nation.

A section of the E18 highway in southern Norway was closed due to a weather-related situation, police said on X.

Nordics Weather Cold Spell
People attempt to clear the snow off a vehicle, in Kristiansand, Norway, on Tuesday (Tor Erik Schroder/NTB Scanpix via AP)

In the southern Norway town of Arendal, officials said schools would be closed on Wednesday because it was not possible to clear the pavements in time for children to get to school.

In Denmark, a key bridge was closed to vehicles with light trailers because of strong winds that can affect driving, the Danish Road Directorate said.

Several ferry companies throughout the region cancelled crossings, including those from southern Norway to Denmark, Danish officials said.