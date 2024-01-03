Young people biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young people biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks – survey

By Press Association
The availability of alcohol alternatives had ‘never been more abundant’, an industry body said (Johnny Green/PA)
Young people are the biggest consumers of low and no-alcohol drinks, with almost half of 18 to 24-year-olds now occasionally or regularly opting for them, a survey has suggested.

Some 44% of the youngest age group of drinkers now consider themselves to be either occasional or regular drinkers of full alcohol alternatives, up from 31% in 2022, according to the study by industry body the Portman Group.

The research also suggested that the younger generation was now the most sober age group overall, with 39% of them not drinking alcohol at all.

Those who had seen their alcohol consumption decrease as a result of low and no-alcohol products had increased from 23% compared to 21% in 2022, while more than a third (35%) now considered themselves an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives, up from 29% in 2022.

Some three-quarters (75%) of UK drinkers had at least tried a low and no-alcohol alternative, compared to 33% of non-drinkers, the survey found.

For the sixth year in a row, the most popular reasons to drink alcohol alternatives were to avoid drinking excessively at social events and being able to drive home.

The most popular reasons to drink alcohol alternatives were to avoid drinking excessively at social events and being able to drive home, according to the study (Philip Toscano/PA)

Of those who could recall, consumers most often drank the products alternating with alcohol, or on drink-free days during the week, while 83% first tried an alcohol alternative through a product which shared branding with an alcoholic product.

Portman Group chief executive Matt Lambert said: “It is welcome to see a further rise in the popularity of low and no-alcohol alternatives as well as further evidence of how they are an important tool to help UK drinkers, particularly younger adults, to drink responsibly.

“The availability of alcohol alternatives has never been more abundant and we eagerly await the outcome of the recent UK Government consultation on low-alcohol descriptors, which we hope will further facilitate the growth of the UK low and no-alcohol market.”

YouGov surveyed 2,197 UK adults online between November 16 and 17.